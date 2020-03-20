McLean County has its first case of coronavirus. Here's what we know about the case.

The confirmation of McLean County's first case comes one day after Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said it was inevitable that people here will test positive for the virus.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or has been recently to an area where there has been a COVID-19 outbreak should stay home and call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen or don't improve. Health care providers determine whether testing is needed.

While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Most people recover from the virus.

Meanwhile, social distancing, washing your hands, not touching your face, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when you can and cleaning frequently used surfaces are important to keep the number of cases of COVID-19 in McLean County as low as possible, McKnight said.

McKnight said the health department will let the public know if there are more confirmed cases.