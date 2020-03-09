McLean County train travelers get clean bill of health after coronavirus scare

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County train travelers have gotten a clean bill of health after a coronavirus scare over the weekend.

McLean County Health Department was notified Monday by state public health officials that there were no Amtrak passengers for which the health department needed to conduct follow-up investigations.

The concerns arose an Amtrak passenger tested presumptive positive for the new strain of coronavirus. The passenger had been on Lincoln 303 en route from Chicago to St. Louis. That train stops in Pontiac, Dwight, Normal, Lincoln and Springfield, among other stops.

"McLean County Health Department (MCHD) is aware of the situation involving a passenger, who is now presumptively positive for COVID-19, on an Amtrak train that passed through Normal last week," the health department said in a statement released Monday afternoon.