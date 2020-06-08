You are the owner of this article.
Meal for the homeless scheduled for Friday in Decatur
Meal for the homeless scheduled for Friday in Decatur

Shawne Lofton

In this file photo from June 6, Shawne Lofton welcomes the crowd gathered during a community prayer service he organized in Central Park on Saturday. Lofton said the purpose of the event was to bring people together and reassure them that God was in control. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — People in need of a meal are invited to Water Street Mission at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, for a carryout meal.

It was organized by Shawne Lofton and several of his young relatives who asked him for help putting together an event to give back. Food will be served as long as supplies last. 

"This event began by a few younger relatives who asked their mom why was she always giving people things, and as she began to explain to them why she give they wanted to do something as well," Lofton said. "Their mom gave them a few options and they decided they want to feed those in need. They then reached out to me and I said that I will do everything I can to make this happen for them. "

He chose the Water Street Mission location as easily accessible to the people most in need, he said. 

"If you are a part of our community, please do not feel shameful as we all have been there once and come allow us to be a blessing to you," Lofton said. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

