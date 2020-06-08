Meal for the homeless scheduled for Friday in Decatur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — People in need of a meal are invited to Water Street Mission at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, for a carryout meal.

It was organized by Shawne Lofton and several of his young relatives who asked him for help putting together an event to give back. Food will be served as long as supplies last.

"This event began by a few younger relatives who asked their mom why was she always giving people things, and as she began to explain to them why she give they wanted to do something as well," Lofton said. "Their mom gave them a few options and they decided they want to feed those in need. They then reached out to me and I said that I will do everything I can to make this happen for them. "

He chose the Water Street Mission location as easily accessible to the people most in need, he said.

"If you are a part of our community, please do not feel shameful as we all have been there once and come allow us to be a blessing to you," Lofton said.

___________________________________________________________

Robertson Charter School Peace March

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.