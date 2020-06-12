Meet a Decatur family with big hearts

“We can't always be selfish,” said Antwon McCray, Jamal's father. “When you have blessings, you have to give back.”

Shawne Lofton said they had gotten the word out to Water Street Mission, Oasis Day Center and The Salvation Army that the food would be available to anyone who needed it.

“It's for anyone who needs extra help,” Lofton said. “Just have something to eat. It was inspired by those kids who see their mom always giving and they wanted to do something.”

Cooper had a couple of friends who helped cook and Lofton said they asked for his help organizing because they knew he'd done similar events in the past. The family set up a table with to-go containers and served with masks and gloves.

“My mom, when we see her in the car and we see people, she's always giving out things,” said Tamiyah. “When we ask her why, she says it's because they don't have anywhere to live or nothing, so we just pass out things and today we thought it would be a great day to give things to the homeless people, because we feel sad for them for being alone on the streets.”