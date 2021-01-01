Meet the first baby born at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in 2021

DECATUR — Shaun and Tiffany Cotner brought in the new year by welcoming a new member to their family.

The Bethany couple, both 34, met baby Harrison at 7:20 a.m. Friday. His New Year's Day arrival made him the first baby born at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in 2021.

"The first baby of the year is no different from any other but it certainly is exciting to have the first one," said Stephanie Lake, nurse director. "We like to make it extra special for mom and dad and get them a little gift basket and a new stuffed animal for baby."

Tiffany spent the afternoon resting and spending time with her newborn and husband. She said the thought of giving birth to the first baby hadn't really crossed her mind, even with the initial due date set for Thursday. Tiffany said they arrived at the hospital around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I didn't even think about it, but I think it's pretty neat," she said. "I'm just glad everybody's healthy and I'm excited to get him home to meet his brothers."

Harrison weighs 8 pounds 7.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. He was one of two babies born at the hospital as of 6:20 p.m. Friday.