Decatur Christian Women's Connection

The Decatur Christian Women's Connection will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

The featured speaker will be Sherry Gray who will share her story "Surviving the Winds of Life and Still Laughing.” Ken Frye, the director of Scovill Zoo will share with us what they do there.

A chef prepared meal with drinks and dessert will be available for $20 per person. Reservations are required and due by Wednesday, June 14.

Call Karen at 217-433-7522 or Pam at 217-433-9814 for reservations and or cancellations.