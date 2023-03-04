Decatur Christian Women's Connection

The Decatur Christian Women's Connection will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

The guest speaker will be Lee Ann Terry who will share "Upcycled and Restored" and “Dream big even when life is challenging.” Dan Foster from God’s Shelter of Love will share with us what they do there.

A chef prepared meal with drinks and dessert will be available for $20 per person. Reservations are required and due by Wednesday, March 8.

Call Karen at 217-433-7522 or Pam at 217-433-9814 for reservations and or cancellations.