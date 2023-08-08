GFWC Decatur Woman's Club

GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First Congregational UCC, 3465 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur.

Members are busy making baby caps for Decatur Memorial Hospital, DOVE, New Life Pregnancy Center and Provena and Carle in Champaign.

For further information contact Darla Weltmer, 217-877-7008.

***

Decatur Christian Women's Connection

The Decatur Christian Women's Connection will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

The featured speaker will be Becky Buse sharing "Life Opportunities: Turning Negatives into Positives."

A chef prepared meal with drinks and dessert will be available for $20 per person. Reservations are required and due by Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Call Karen at 217-433-7522 or Pam at 217-433-9814 for reservations and/or cancellations.