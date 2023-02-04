GFWC Decatur Woman's Club
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Coz's Pizza and Pub, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion.
Speaker will be Angel Lawrence from Northeast Community Fund.
RSVP required by Monday, Feb. 6, to Jeannie Miseles at 217-433-8816.
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
