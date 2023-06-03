NARVRE Unit 77
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Bistro 537 at Richland Community College, Decatur.
Guest speaker will be Laurie Brown from Hickory Point Christian Village.
Books Between Bites
Books Between Bites will meet at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Decatur Public Library’s Madden Auditorium.
Kay Mason will review the book titled "What Made Maddy Run: The Secret Struggles and Tragic Death of an All-American Teen" by Kate Fagan.
GFWC Decatur Woman's Club
GFWC Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion.
Guest speaker is Brenda Benepe who does chalk drawing.
Please send upcoming meeting announcements to lmargerum@herald-review.com or our office at 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523.