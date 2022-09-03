MEETINGS: These local groups have meetings planned

DECATUR — The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Bistro 537 at Richland Community College.

For those wishing to stay for lunch should contact Pam Hahn at 217-855-5994 by Sept. 5 for menu choices and cost.

***

DECATUR — The Decatur Woman's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Coz's Bar & Grill, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion.

The featured speaker will be Jim Roach, who will share information on Indian bead memorabilia. Reserve a spot by calling Darla at 217-877-7008 or Sandy at 217-454-8590.