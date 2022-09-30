 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MEETINGS

  • 0

Dulcimer Club 

DECATUR  Dulcimer Club Meeting at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your instrument and learn a new tune. Free to public. 

***

NARVRE unit #77 

DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Bistro 537 at the Richland Community College, Decatur.

Guest speaker will be Zack Shields from the Ag Academy, speaking about the new FFA Agriculture Education Center to be built in the Decatur area.

For those wishing to stay for lunch please contact Pam Hahn by Oct. 2 for menu choices and cost at 217-454-2950.

People are also reading…

***

Books Between Bites 

DECATUR — Books Between Bites meets Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:15 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library’s Madden Auditorium.

Linda Castleman, a retired lawyer will review the book "The Emperor of All Maladies -A Biography of Cancer" by Siddhartha Muherjee.

Books Between Bites is a free program at the Decatur Public Library, sponsored by Friends of Decatur Library.

 

Please send upcoming meeting announcements to lmargerum@herald-review.com or our office at 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Juno spacecraft just captured the closest photo of Europa in more than 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News