Dulcimer Club

DECATUR — Dulcimer Club Meeting at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your instrument and learn a new tune. Free to public.

NARVRE unit #77

DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Bistro 537 at the Richland Community College, Decatur.

Guest speaker will be Zack Shields from the Ag Academy, speaking about the new FFA Agriculture Education Center to be built in the Decatur area.

For those wishing to stay for lunch please contact Pam Hahn by Oct. 2 for menu choices and cost at 217-454-2950.

Books Between Bites

DECATUR — Books Between Bites meets Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:15 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library’s Madden Auditorium.

Linda Castleman, a retired lawyer will review the book "The Emperor of All Maladies -A Biography of Cancer" by Siddhartha Muherjee.

Books Between Bites is a free program at the Decatur Public Library, sponsored by Friends of Decatur Library.