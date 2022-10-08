 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS

MEETINGS

GFWC Decatur Woman's Club

DECATUR  GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated.

Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations.

***

Long Creek Township Seniors

DECATUR — Long Creek Township Senior Citizens is resuming their monthly potluck luncheons. Thursday, Oct. 13, noon Township Community building, 2610 Salem School Road, Decatur. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Contact is Town Clerk Bryan Smith, 217-381-8589.

***

The Early Bird Kiwanis Club

The Early Bird Kiwanis Club, Thursdays, 6:45 a.m. at the Decatur Club. For further information contact Nicky Besser at 217-521-2801.

Please send upcoming meeting announcements to lmargerum@herald-review.com or our office at 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523.  

