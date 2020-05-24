Memorial Day observances will be different this year, but won’t diminish the meaning of the holiday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Memorial Day is a day to remember veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice. But this year, with social distancing and health concerns, many celebrations in communities are on hold.

Across Illinois, most Memorial Day observances also are canceled, although some are being converted to virtual celebrations in order to continue decadeslong traditions while staying safe from the coronavirus. It’s not ideal, but military veterans and families of the fallen are grateful their communities have come up with creative solutions during the pandemic to mark the meaning of the day.

Robert Stack usually spends part of Memorial Day clanging a weathered 3-foot-tall bell each time the name of a fallen member of the military is read aloud during a ceremony in Arlington Heights after the village’s annual parade.

“In a very personal way, it reminds me of how grateful I am for those who have died in the service of our military,” Stack said about the tradition. “It’s a reminder ... that freedom isn’t free -- that it’s bought and paid for by the blood of others who defended our freedom in the arena of war.”