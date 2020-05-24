Memorial Day observances will be different this year, but won’t diminish the meaning of the holiday

Memorial Day is a day to remember veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice. But this year, with social distancing and health concerns, many celebrations in communities are on hold.
Across Illinois, most Memorial Day observances also are canceled, although some are being converted to virtual celebrations in order to continue decadeslong traditions while staying safe from the coronavirus. It’s not ideal, but military veterans and families of the fallen are grateful their communities have come up with creative solutions during the pandemic to mark the meaning of the day.
Robert Stack usually spends part of Memorial Day clanging a weathered 3-foot-tall bell each time the name of a fallen member of the military is read aloud during a ceremony in Arlington Heights after the village’s annual parade.
“In a very personal way, it reminds me of how grateful I am for those who have died in the service of our military,” Stack said about the tradition. “It’s a reminder ... that freedom isn’t free -- that it’s bought and paid for by the blood of others who defended our freedom in the arena of war.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the holiday will be a lot quieter for Stack, the father of Marine Lance Corp. James Stack, who was 20 when he died Nov. 10, 2010, in Afghanistan. There will be no parade or ceremony, but Stack and others can tune in to a video already posted on YouTube that includes recordings of speakers, video clips of last year’s service and a reading of the names of the village’s 58 veterans who were killed in combat.
“It would have been great of course if we could somehow meet, but it’s the next best thing,” Stack said. “It’s going to be wonderful.”
Memorial Day activities like ceremonies at Fairview Park and Graceland Cemetery in Decatur have been postponed because of the virus. Others have been altered.
A car parade, for example, honored veterans and health care workers in Taylorville Friday.
In Carbondale, an annual Memorial Day ceremony has been replaced by a virtual commemoration. Roni LeForge, the city's public information officer, said the city has been working on a video this week to honor the holiday in a safe way. It will be released Monday through various online channels, including Facebook and YouTube.
"We didn't want anyone to be showing up that day," LeForge said.
And while there are no public ceremonies because of the coronavirus at Camp Butler National Cemetery Monday, the cemetery is open from 7:30 a.m. to sunset. Small groups of no more than 10 are allowed.
At each Veterans Affairs national cemetery there will be a wreath-laying ceremony followed by a moment of silence and the playing of taps.
Though the VA cemeteries themselves will be open to the public, the ceremonies will not. They will be streamed on Facebook and Twitter by the National Cemetery Administration.
Other traditional Memorial Day events, such as the group placement of flags at grave sites, will not take place this year.
Officials are urging families to consider visiting over the weekend in an effort to avoid large crowds come Monday.
On the recreation front, Illinois State Parks are open, but visitors should bring with them a face covering "in case social distancing cannot be achieved" and hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, said Rachel Torbert, deputy director for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
"If Illinoisans choose to visit one of our state parks, we would ask them to only visit parks closest to their homes and, if crowds are forming at their chosen location, we ask that they move to another area or return another day or time to visit," she said.
She also said visitors should stay at least six feet apart from others; stay home if they are sick or feeling any symptoms such as fever, coughing, trouble breathing, and/or flu-like symptoms; visit alone or with members of their households; and cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue or elbow."
As for whether IDNR conservation officers will be enforcing social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings, Torbert wrote that officers will be monitoring state sites "as they always do, reminding patrons to recreate safely and responsibly."
A chance of thunderstorms are possible Monday, with a high near 85 degrees.
The Southern, Chicago Tribune and State Journal-Register contributed to this report.
