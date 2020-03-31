Memorial Health System: Macon County doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 had no hospital contact

DECATUR — A Memorial Health System physician who works in Macon County, but not in a hospital, has tested positive for COVID-19, the health system confirmed Monday.
"The physician practices exclusively in an outpatient setting and has no hospital contact," said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System, in a statement. "The physician had traveled to an area that now has widespread COVID-19 transmission and has been in self-isolation at their home since developing symptoms."
Decatur Memorial Hospital is part of the Memorial Health System.
County health officials said Friday that two people in Macon County had tested positive for the coronavirus: a woman in her 50s who was being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who who was isolated at his home.
Other identifying information about patients is not being released by state or local sources for privacy reasons.
A spokesman for Memorial could not confirm whether the physician was the same person as the previously announced patient in isolation.
No new cases have been confirmed by the county health department since Friday's announcement.
A spokesperson for the Macon County Health Department said it could not provide information related to the testing of specific individuals to the press or the public and could not speak on behalf of Memorial Health System.
Previously, health department officials said they were working to track down people who may have had contact with the patients and notify them.
"The Macon County Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health are coordinating contact tracing for individuals who may have been exposed to the physician," Govindaiah said.
"All Memorial colleagues are self-monitoring for symptoms and do not report to work if they have any signs of illness. Our hospitals and care clinics are following all infection prevention protocols issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by IDPH.
"The safety of our patients and colleagues is always our top priority."
Macon County health officials have repeatedly urged residents not to rely solely on testing data as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the disease exists in the area. Because there has been a shortage of tests compared to the need for them, many people who have symptoms do not qualify for testing. Also, people who have the virus can spread it for days before showing symptoms, officials have said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a news conference Friday that said the confirmed results reinforce the need to practice social distancing and take other precautions.
"So many people think this is not a big deal," Binkley said. "This is a big deal. This is a global pandemic. People are losing their lives and we need to do everything we can to help save those precious lives."
This is a developing story that will be updated if more information becomes available.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
