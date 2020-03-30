Memorial Health System: Macon County doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 had no hospital contact

No new cases have been confirmed by the county health department since Friday's announcement.

A spokesperson for the Macon County Health Department said it could not provide information related to the testing of specific individuals to the press or the public and could not speak on behalf of Memorial Health System.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Previously, health department officials said they were working to track down people who may have had contact with the patients and notify them.

"The Macon County Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health are coordinating contact tracing for individuals who may have been exposed to the physician," Govindaiah said.

"All Memorial colleagues are self-monitoring for symptoms and do not report to work if they have any signs of illness. Our hospitals and care clinics are following all infection prevention protocols issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by IDPH.

"The safety of our patients and colleagues is always our top priority."