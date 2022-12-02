 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MACON COUNTY

Mendenhall sworn in as new Macon County circuit judge

  Taylor Vidmar

Attorney and longtime Macon County resident Shane Mendenhall makes remarks following his swearing in as the new Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Macon County on Friday.

DECATUR — Following primary and general election battles earlier this year, Decatur attorney Shane Mendenhall was sworn in as Macon County’s newest circuit judge on Friday.

Mendenhall took his oath as the a circuit judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit in front of a packed courtroom at the Macon County Courthouse. The journey to his judgeship was both humbling and exciting, he said. 

“I’m really looking forward to this,” Mendenhall told the Herald & Review after his swearing in. “I spent the last 14 years serving the community in one role, and I’m looking forward to this transition and serving the community in a new role.” 

Mendenhall takes oath as new circuit judge

Macon County attorney Shane Mendenhall, center right, is surrounded by his family as he takes his oath as a new circuit judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit in Macon County before Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet. 

Mendenhall, 42, has worked in Decatur since the start of his legal career in 2008. He won a decisive victory over Democratic attorney Andrew Weatherford in the November general election after defeating Associate Judge Rodney Forbes in the Republican primary in June.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Mendenhall thanked those who supported him throughout his career and his 2022 campaign. He could not have been elected were it not for the help of his wife and their four children, he said. 

“This was not my sacrifice,” he said. “This was a family sacrifice.” 

Mendenhall’s legal experience — primarily at the law firm of Bolen Robinson & Ellis, or BRE Law, in Decatur — was celebrated by other judges present at the ceremony. 

Presiding Judge Thomas E. Griffith said he was confident Mendenhall has the traits necessary to succeed on the circuit court. Retired circuit judge Dan L. Flannell called Mendenhall a “hard worker and an excellent lawyer.” 

Shane Mendenhall

Mendenhall

“(This is) a heck of a loss for BRE Law, but a heck of a gain for the Macon County circuit court,” Flannell said.  

Illinois Supreme Court Justice David K. Overstreet conducted Mendenhall’s oath of office. Overstreet said he was “honored” to be in Macon County, which is one of many counties included in his 5th Illinois Supreme Court District.   

“As a circuit judge, you’re going to be trusted with making decisions about peoples’ lives on a daily basis,” he told Mendenhall. 

Because most citizens who interact with the judicial branch of government do so with circuit judges, Overstreet said, Mendenhall’s new role is especially significant.

“You are the face of the judiciary,” Overstreet said.

Mendenhall said he was prepared to meet the demands of his new role. 

“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues, to getting started and working hard,” he said.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

