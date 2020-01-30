Mentor 2.0: Big Brothers Big Sisters program helps Decatur youth through high school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Challenges involved getting an Oreo into their mouths without using their hands, seeing who could stack the most apples without the stack falling and keeping a balloon from touching the floor. The purpose was to ultimately challenge mentors and mentees to work together.

Mentor 2.0 is a four-year high school program to focus on high school preparation for college and career readiness. A class is taught once a week at MacArthur for any students involved in the program. The curriculum includes skills like building a resume, how to be resilient, optimism about the future and self-advocacy skills. After school, mentors and mentees chat about the lesson plan over the Mentor 2.0 online platform. The program is only offered at MacArthur so far.

Jeanne Stahlheber, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, said the program lets mentors add to the lessons by incorporating their own life experiences, like how they approach building a resume, for example. As the student gets older, classes gradually start to focus more on college preparation.

"Even if they don't go to college, there are a lot of apprenticeships in this area," Stahlheber said. "They're learning a lot of those soft skills as well in the curriculum."