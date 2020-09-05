Message of better working conditions, supportive lawmakers part of 1920 Labor Day message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With union banners flying, dressed in starched shirts and blouses and wearing union emblems, Decatur workers marched on Labor Day a century ago from downtown to Fairview Park.

There were three divisions in the parade, totaling 1,700 marchers, with railroad operating and repair shops crafts filling a whole division. Besides the building trades, local unions of cigarmakers, streetcar men, tailors, bookbinders, interurban trainmen and others filled another section. On their float, boilermakers rang a locomotive bell and pounded sledges with heavy hammers. There had been allegations of this railroad craft sleeping on the job. Their float carried a banner that read, “Who the H___ can sleep in a noise like this?”

The Women’s Union Label League had a float adorned in purple and white, with the ladies singing and twirling purple parasols as they passed. The Goodman Band led the march, with the Herald Drug and Bugle Corps enlivening the second division. The painters and paperhangers’ float featured a small house, the members wearing solid white uniforms.

At Fairview Park there was a concert, a baseball game with the building trades facing the railroad allied crafts, foot races, speeches and a dance, which lasted late into the night.