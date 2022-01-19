Michael Diggs assumes presidency of NAACP's Decatur branch

DECATUR – Jeanelle Norman has retired from her position of president of the Decatur branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Vice President Michael Diggs has stepped into the role of president.

“I have another interest that I need to follow, and as NAACP president, I can't do what it is,” Norman said. “The time has come to try to synchronize the Black vote and endorsing candidates, and with the NAACP, that's a political arena we cannot enter into. In our city, we need to make sure the voices of the African-American community are heard.”

Because the NAACP cannot endorse candidates, she said, her desire to do this work means she had to step down. She is still a member of the organization and the executive committee.

“The number one item right now nationally is voting rights for everyone,” Diggs said. “We plan to do what we can to make sure everyone has that right and the ability to vote. Everyone, who can legally vote. Locally, I believe a lot of people are concerned about safety; both due to the continuation of COVID-19 and the prevalence of gun violence in our community. We have discussed these items amongst the executive board and have had group meetings with Chief (Shane) Brandel. We have not as of yet determined what we want to do as a group to formally address these issues. But we always speak out against violence of every kind.”

The Decatur branch holds officer elections in even-numbered years in October, and elections will take place as scheduled this year, he said.

Diggs' retirement from Richland was a little earlier than he had originally planned, but has allowed him the free time to focus on family and other community pursuits, he said. One thing he enjoys is substitute teaching.

“I have slowed down my extracurricular activities so I may enjoy the important things in life: family and time,” Diggs said. “I’m still active in the NAACP, VFW Post 730, Empowerment Opportunity Center board member, and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.”

