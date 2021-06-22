 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Midwest Fiber Recycling ending Decatur bin collection, minimal impact expected

  • 0
041415-dec-loc-recyclemainphoto

Fork truck operator Dana Hughes picks up baled plastic milk cartons, as soda and water bottles are at left, and the background is filled with bundles of aluminum cans at the Midwest Fiber Inc. recycling plant in Normal

 Lee News Service, Steve Smedley
{{featured_button_text}}

Apr.22 -- President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade. Biden addressed a gathering of 40 world leaders Thursday during a virtual summit on climate.

DECATUR — Midwest Fiber Recycling announced that it will discontinue collection services for bins and dumpsters in the Decatur market effective July 2. 

But, for most, the impact will be minimal as the Central Illinois recycling company will continue to serve as the receiver of recyclable materials collected by Decatur waste haulers. 

"So it's not as much of a change as as it sounds, to be honest with you," said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. "It just means that we're becoming more reliant on the garbage haulers to pick up the recycling as opposed to Midwest Fiber."

There will be no impact on residential recycling pickup, only on some businesses and a handful of city of Decatur facilities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kindseth said that Waste Management will start picking up recycling at city facilities. Midwest said in a press release that it is also coordinating with the waste hauler to provide service to Decatur businesses. 

Midwest's Decatur facility, 1781 Hubbard Ave., will remain open. As an alternative to collection service, there will be a public recycling drop off that can be accessed for free from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. 

People are also reading…

In May, the Decatur City Council approved a four-year extension to the city's decades-long relationship with Midwest, the only the single-stream recycling facility in Central Illinois. 

The current value of recyclables is $76.51 per ton and the current cost of processing is $112.71 per ton, meaning there is an expense of $36.19 to the city, which is partially offset by the a monthly waste hauling fee charged to city residents. 

The recycling fee currently accounts for about $.29 of the $2.15 monthly fee. City officials expect to raise the fee in the coming months to cover cost increases, but nothing yet has been settled. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News