Midwest Fiber Recycling ending Decatur bin collection, minimal impact expected

DECATUR — Midwest Fiber Recycling announced that it will discontinue collection services for bins and dumpsters in the Decatur market effective July 2.

But, for most, the impact will be minimal as the Central Illinois recycling company will continue to serve as the receiver of recyclable materials collected by Decatur waste haulers.

"So it's not as much of a change as as it sounds, to be honest with you," said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. "It just means that we're becoming more reliant on the garbage haulers to pick up the recycling as opposed to Midwest Fiber."

There will be no impact on residential recycling pickup, only on some businesses and a handful of city of Decatur facilities.

Kindseth said that Waste Management will start picking up recycling at city facilities. Midwest said in a press release that it is also coordinating with the waste hauler to provide service to Decatur businesses.

Midwest's Decatur facility, 1781 Hubbard Ave., will remain open. As an alternative to collection service, there will be a public recycling drop off that can be accessed for free from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The current value of recyclables is $76.51 per ton and the current cost of processing is $112.71 per ton, meaning there is an expense of $36.19 to the city, which is partially offset by the a monthly waste hauling fee charged to city residents.

The recycling fee currently accounts for about $.29 of the $2.15 monthly fee. City officials expect to raise the fee in the coming months to cover cost increases, but nothing yet has been settled.

