DECATUR — More than 9 million Americans served their country during the Vietnam era from August 1964 to May 1975, with 8,744,000 on active duty during the war itself, which ended 50 years ago on March 28, 1973.

In Macon County, 47 never came home.

The Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day event at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday gave the ones who did come home a chance to catch up with each other and remember their brothers and sisters in arms who were absent.

“I'm here to remember the people who should be here and aren't,” said Robert Marlow of Decatur.

He flew a helicopter during the war, while Ron Mohn of Cisco was a “tunnel rat.” Soldiers on this duty crawled through the network of tunnels built by the Viet Cong to move munitions and personnel, and the tunnels could be thousands of feet long. Soldiers who ventured into these dark places knew that every inch they moved could be their last.

“You took a flashlight and you crawled through tunnels,” Mohn said. “They tied a rope to your leg so if you died, they could pull you out.”

Bob Walker, a Navy veteran, served in Danang and on Saturday wore an embroidered jacket with a map of the region.

Decatur native Stan Taylor, who has written a book and was one of two keynote speakers during the event, said the Vietnam War was unpopular, but the young men — mostly in their late teens and early 20s — who served were largely unaware of the protests going on at home. The first he encountered was when he was discharged and flying home. He had a window seat, with a young woman in the middle and an older man on the aisle. When the young woman struck up a conversation with him and found out he was a soldier on his way home, she asked the flight attendant to let her move to another seat. Mystified, Taylor asked the older man why, and the man said she must be a war protester.

Taylor urged the veterans in the audience to remember that they had served their country when called upon to do so, and that there's honor in that.

“Nobody else has your story,” he said. “It's your life and your story.”

A battlefield cross stood on the stage during the program: a rifle with a soldier's helmet hanging from it and an empty pair of boots to signify a soldier who died in the line of duty. Next to the stage was a Missing Man Table, a table with a white tablecloth and place setting for one, with the chair, draped in a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag, tipped up and leaning against the table. The Missing Man table is a reminder of those missing, imprisoned or fallen in battle.

How well do you remember 1969? How well do you remember 1969? Richard Nixon becomes president of the United States The Saturday Evening Post stops publishing Mickey Mantle announces his retirement Golda Meir is elected prime minister of Israel Former President Dwight Eisenhower dies Slaughterhouse-Five is published Milwaukee Bucks sign Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand both win Oscars for Best Actress Robin Knox-Johnston becomes first person to sail around the world British comedy troupe Monty Python forms Last episode of 'Star Trek' airs Stonewall riots commence in New York City U.S. begins troop withdrawal from Vietnam Neil Armstrong becomes first man to walk on the moon Ted Kennedy pleads guilty to leaving scene of accident on Chappaquiddick Island Rioting breaks out in Northern Ireland between Roman Catholics and Protestants Charles Manson's cult kills five, including actress Sharon Tate Woodstock Music Festival arrives in New York Hurricane Camille makes landfall First ATM is installed in the United States The Brady Bunch premieres in the United States The Beatles release Abbey Road Supreme Court orders desegregation of public schools in the South PBS forms My Lai massacre is first reported March on Washington protests the Vietnam War scores 1,000th goal of his career U.K. votes to abolish death penalty Project Blue Book comes to an end Leaving on a Jet Plane reaches #1 on Billboard's Top 100