Members of the Lincoln Challenge Academy Color Guard post the colors at the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day held at Decatur Civic Center on Saturday
DECATUR — More than 9 million Americans served their country during the Vietnam era from August 1964 to May 1975, with 8,744,000 on active duty during the war itself,
which ended 50 years ago on March 28, 1973.
In Macon County, 47 never came home.
George Frank of the Vietnam Veterans reads statistics on the war
The
Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day event at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday gave the ones who did come home a chance to catch up with each other and remember their brothers and sisters in arms who were absent.
“I'm here to remember the people who should be here and aren't,” said Robert Marlow of Decatur.
Displays like this reminded those attending the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day on Saturday of the items carried and used by soldiers during the conflict.
He flew a helicopter during the war, while Ron Mohn of Cisco was a “tunnel rat.” Soldiers on this duty crawled through the network of tunnels built by the Viet Cong to move munitions and personnel, and the tunnels could be thousands of feet long. Soldiers who ventured into these dark places knew that every inch they moved could be their last.
The Lincoln Challenge Academy Color Guard practices before the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day at Decatur Civic Center. Color guard members include Tana Wiseman, Nathaniel Hudson, London Coleman and Taiwo Sowemimo.
“You took a flashlight and you crawled through tunnels,” Mohn said. “They tied a rope to your leg so if you died, they could pull you out.”
Bob Walker, a Navy veteran, served in Danang and on Saturday wore an embroidered jacket with a map of the region.
Bob Walker wears an embroidered jacket on Saturday showing where he served with the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Decatur native Stan Taylor, who has written a book and was one of two keynote speakers during the event, said the Vietnam War was unpopular, but the young men — mostly in their late teens and early 20s — who served were largely unaware of the protests going on at home. The first he encountered was when he was discharged and flying home. He had a window seat, with a young woman in the middle and an older man on the aisle. When the young woman struck up a conversation with him and found out he was a soldier on his way home, she asked the flight attendant to let her move to another seat. Mystified, Taylor asked the older man why, and the man said she must be a war protester.
The Decatur Civic Center hosted a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day event on Saturday.
Taylor urged the veterans in the audience to remember that they had served their country when called upon to do so, and that there's honor in that.
“Nobody else has your story,” he said. “It's your life and your story.”
The Missing Man Table, sometimes referred to as the “Fallen Comrade Table,” is meant to remind viewers of those fallen, missing or imprisoned U.S. Military Service Members . Each item on the Missing Man Table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home.
A battlefield cross stood on the stage during the program: a rifle with a soldier's helmet hanging from it and an empty pair of boots to signify a soldier who died in the line of duty. Next to the stage was a
Missing Man Table, a table with a white tablecloth and place setting for one, with the chair, draped in a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag, tipped up and leaning against the table. The Missing Man table is a reminder of those missing, imprisoned or fallen in battle.
How well do you remember 1969?
How well do you remember 1969?
Around the world, 1969 was a year for the ages: the Vietnam War reached its bloody peak, the United States took a giant leap for mankind and safely landed astronauts on the moon, and a youth-driven counterculture emerged that would come to define the next decade through protests and music.
It was a triumphant year for the New York sports world and less so for Baltimore: The Mets clinched the World Series over the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles, while the Jets made good on quarterback Joe Namath's bold "guarantee" and beat the Baltimore Colts to become Super Bowl champions.
In the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards' Best Picture Oscar was presented to “Oliver!” but one of the most successful films was “The Stewardesses,” which would be the most profitable 3D film ever to be released until “Avatar” debuted in 2009. The Beatles also gave their
last public performance as a band on the roof of Apple Records in London.
Of course, the most famous event of 1969 was arguably the Apollo moon landing. After landing on the lunar surface six hours earlier, on July 21, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human being to set foot on the moon; Buzz Aldrin followed 19 minutes later. An event
watched by about 600 million people around the world, TV networks ABC, CBS, and NBC covered the event from Sunday morning to Monday evening and together spent between $11 million and $12 million following Apollo 11. But that wasn't enough to convince some people that the moon landing was real—the leading conspiracy theory of the year was that the whole thing was filmed in a studio in Arizona by Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick.
Stacker has compiled the 30 most notable events from 1969 in the order that they occurred. Take a walk down memory lane and rediscover what made the year one of the most momentous in history.
the republic // Wikimedia Commons
Richard Nixon becomes president of the United States
Richard Nixon
was inaugurated as the 37th president of the United States on Jan. 20, after defeating Hubert Humphrey in the November election and delivering a victory to the Republican Party. “The American dream does not come to those who fall asleep,” Nixon told the American public during his inauguration speech. Later, Nixon would become the first and only president to date to resign from office because of the Watergate scandal.
Oliver F. Atkins // Wikimedia Commons
The Saturday Evening Post stops publishing
p;made famous by Norman Rockwell. Beginning in the 1960s, the Post shifted to using photographs instead of illustrations for cover art and lost a key component of its identity. This, combined with competition from television and Life magazine,
led to a decline in revenue
before the publication officially closed its doors. It returned in 1971 as a quarterly publication and was
reinvented yet again
in 2013.
Norman Rockwell // Wikimedia Commons
Mickey Mantle announces his retirement
Baseball icon Mickey Mantle
announced his retirement during a March 1 press conference just as the New York Yankees were beginning spring training. Mantle was plagued with numerous leg and knee injuries, and his 1967 and 1968 seasons were marked by lower batting averages and fewer runs. He was 37 years old when he announced his departure, saying he never wanted to “give the fans anything less than they are entitled to expect” from him.
New York Yankees // Wikimedia Commons
Golda Meir is elected prime minister of Israel
Golda Meir—a native Ukrainian who grew up in Milwaukee—was elected prime minister of Israel on March 17, becoming the
country's first female leader. Her tenure was marked by her efforts toward achieving peace in the Middle East through diplomacy, and she was often referred to as Israel's “Iron Lady.” Prior to becoming prime minister, Meir served in the Israeli legislative body and was a signatory of Israel's independence declaration in 1948.
Teddy Brauner // Wikimedia Commons
Former President Dwight Eisenhower dies
Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served as the United States' 34th president, died March 28 at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington D.C. from congestive heart failure at age 78. Eisenhower was president from 1953 to 1961 and counted the end of the Korean War as well as the development of the Interstate Highway System among his signature achievements. The former president's funeral was
held in Abilene, Kansas; in his speech, President Richard Nixon called him “the world's most admired and respected man.”
Oliver F. Atkins // Wikimedia Commons
Slaughterhouse-Five is published
nstant success, spending 16 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list after rave reviews in the New York Times Book Review and (now defunct) Saturday Review. Although today the novel is considered a literary masterpiece, it continues to be controversial and has been banned in several school districts.
brx0 // Flickr
Milwaukee Bucks sign Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
With the first pick in the NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected Kareem Abdul-Jabbar—then known as Lew Alcindor—on April 12. In his first season, he was named Rookie of the Year, placed second in the league in scoring, and helped to boost the standing of his team. Though Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he remains the
NBA's all-time leading scorer and is considered one of the greatest basketball players in history.
Frank Bryan // Wikimedia Commons
Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand both win Oscars for Best Actress
The 41st Academy Awards were broadcast on April 14, yielding the
first tie in a major acting category in more than three decades. Katharine Hepburn won for her role in “The Lion in Winter,” while Barbra Streisand won for her debut performance in “Funny Girl.” Hepburn, who had also won the year before, was not present at the awards ceremony, but Streisand accepted the award in an emotional speech.
Jonathan Tommy // Flickr
Robin Knox-Johnston becomes first person to sail around the world
Robin Knox-Johnston became the first person to sail nonstop around the globe alone on April 22,
ending a 312-day journey with his arrival in Falmouth, England. Knox-Johnston was one of nine participants in a contest launched the year prior by The Sunday Times, which promised a “golden globe” to the first person who could single-handedly complete the round-trip journey alone. In 2007 at age 68, Knox-Johnston circumnavigated the globe once again as part of the Velux 5 Oceans Race.
Express/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
British comedy troupe Monty Python forms
Monty Python, the legendary British comedy group, formed on May 11. It included Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. Later in 1969, the group's sketch comedy show “Monty Python's Flying Circus” would air on BBC, and eventually develop into touring shows, movies, books, and musicals, making the group one of the most famous
symbols of British pop culture. The TV show would also serve as one of the early inspirations for “Saturday Night Live” in the U.S.
the republic // Wikipemedia Commons
Last episode of 'Star Trek' airs
The last episode of the "Star Trek" TV series—titled "Turnabout Intruder"—aired on June 3 on NBC, much to the dismay of fans. When the cast and crew shot the episode, it wasn't yet apparent that it would be the last, so
no closure was provided. Originally, the episode was set to premiere March 28, but President Dwight Eisenhower's death on the same day forestalled the finale. Captain Kirk utters the final lines of the series, telling viewers, "If only… if only."
Paramount Television // Wikimedia Commons
Stonewall riots commence in New York City
Just after midnight on June 28, New York City police
raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village. The cops roughly handled bar patrons and staff, arresting 13 people, including some who had violated the state's “gender-appropriate clothing” statute. This event sparked riots, leading to almost a week of protests and violent encounters with law enforcement. But the conflict ultimately served as the spark for the global gay rights movement. In 2016, President Barack Obama made the bar and its surrounding area a national monument.
U.S. Department of the Interior // Flickr
U.S. begins troop withdrawal from Vietnam
On July 7, 814 American soldiers from the U.S. 9th Infantry Division departed Vietnam as the United States began the long process of withdrawing troops from the Vietnam War. In total,
25,000 troops were withdrawn in what would be the first of 14 stages of disengagement from the war. However, American troops would remain in the country in some capacity until 1973, when the Paris Peace Accords were signed.
manhhai // Flickr
Neil Armstrong becomes first man to walk on the moon
Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first people to set foot on the moon on July 20, as millions of people watched from home.
Apollo 11's lunar module landed that day in a shallow moon crater, and six hours later, Armstrong left the module and took his first steps on the moon, declaring that it was “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Armstrong and Aldrin collected samples of moon rock and dust and brought 47 pounds back on the lunar module which scientists continue to study today.
NASA
Ted Kennedy pleads guilty to leaving scene of accident on Chappaquiddick Island
Senator Ted Kennedy pled guilty on July 25 to abandoning a crime scene on the island of Chappaquiddick, in which a young woman whom he was driving drowned after a car accident. The incident occurred on the night of July 18, when Kennedy's car veered off a narrow bridge and into a creek. Kennedy escaped the vehicle, but did not alert police of the accident until the next morning. In a
television address, Kennedy claimed to have been in a state of shock and that he had made several attempts to find Mary Jo Kopechne in the water before returning to his hotel.
City of Boston Archives // Wikimedia Commons
Rioting breaks out in Northern Ireland between Roman Catholics and Protestants
British troops arrived in Northern Ireland on Aug. 14 amid rising tension between the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association, which sought to end anti-Catholic discrimination in jobs and housing, and counter-demonstrators. The British troops were
deployed to assist local police, who were completely overwhelmed and exhausted after the unrest had grown violent and rioting had broken out. These events contributed to the eventual re-emergence of the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary organization that aimed to reunify Ireland.
Fribbler // Wikimedia Commons
Charles Manson's cult kills five, including actress Sharon Tate
On Aug. 8, cult leader Charles Manson
ordered his followers to murder five people in a Hollywood home, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and coffee empire heiress Abigail Folger. The cult members wrote messages on the walls of Tate's home in the blood of the victims, causing widespread panic in Hollywood. Manson was later convicted of his crimes and sentenced to death, a sentence that was later commuted to life behind bars when California overturned the death penalty.
George // Flickr
Woodstock Music Festival arrives in New York
The Woodstock Festival was a three-day rock concert from Aug. 15–18 that became one of the most famous music events in American history, as well as a symbol of hippie culture. The festival took place on a 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, N.Y., and drew
over 400,000 people who had traveled from far and wide to see Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, The Who, and Jimi Hendrix, among others. The turnout was significantly higher than was expected, and highways in the area became unusable as attendees parked their cars in the road to walk to the festival.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Hurricane Camille makes landfall
Hurricane Camille—one of just three Category 5 hurricanes to touch down in the United States—made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Aug. 17. The hurricane caused a 25-foot storm surge, which flooded about 860,000 acres of land in Louisiana and drowned Mississippi seawalls. The exact wind speed of the hurricane will never be known because the storm broke all measuring equipment available. About
150 people died from the storm in Mississippi and Louisiana, while 106 died in Virginia from flash floods that occurred as the storm broke up.
Library of Virginia // Flickr
First ATM is installed in the United States
America's first automatic teller machine, or ATM, was
installed at Chemical Bank in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and began operating on Sept. 2. The invention that revolutionized the banking industry was the brainchild of Don Wetzel, who came up with the idea while waiting in line at the bank. The first ATM in Rockville Centre could only give customers cash, but by 1971, the machine was able to perform a number of functions, including providing details of an account's balance.
Nandithag569s // Wikimedia Commons
The Brady Bunch premieres in the United States
The beloved sitcom “The Brady Bunch” premiered in the United States on Sept. 26, and although critics generally panned the television show featuring the blended Brady family, the wholesome series has withstood the test of time. “The Brady Bunch” avoided controversial and political topics, and instead focused on family issues, such as sibling rivalries and dating. Though the show ran until 1974, it found huge
success in rerun syndication afterwards.
Paramount Television // Getty
The Beatles release Abbey Road
The Beatles officially released their 12th and last recorded album, “Abbey Road,” on Sept. 26 in the U.K., where it topped the charts for
11 weeks straight. In its first six weeks, the album sold 4 million copies and eventually, it became the fourth-best selling record of the 1960s. The album includes some of The Beatles' most famous songs: “Come Together,” “Octopus's Garden,” and “Here Comes the Sun.”
Ian Burt // Flickr
Supreme Court orders desegregation of public schools in the South
The Supreme Court decided Alexander v. Holmes County Board of Education on Oct. 29. The verdict affected southern public schools slow to integrate, or followed laws that made integration more difficult following the 1952 Brown v. Board of Education decision that famously overturned the “separate but equal” provision. The court ruled 7-1 that all school districts were obligated to
operate only integrated schools, and that the prior standard of allowing “all deliberate speeds” to integrate was no longer acceptable.
Warren K. Leffler/U.S. News & World Report Magazine // Wikimedia Commons
PBS forms
The Public Broadcast Service was
officially incorporated on Nov. 3 to interconnect public television stations and provide member stations with cultural, educational, and scientific programming. PBS was founded as a successor to the earlier National Educational Television, but the network wouldn't officially launch until 1970. However, some of the network's most famous shows, like the beloved children's series “Sesame Street,” began airing in 1969, and “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” debuted in 1968.
David Pinkerton // Wikimedia Commons
My Lai massacre is first reported
to be full of Viet Cong, but finding only civilians. In total, the soldiers killed 504 villagers and committed at least 20 rapes; this event
stunned the nation
when it was revealed, especially since the U.S. military had helped cover it up. Pictured here is
Hugh Thompson, Jr.
played a major role in ending the My Lai Massacre.
Public Domain
March on Washington protests the Vietnam War
Around 500,000 demonstrators descended on Washington D.C. on Nov. 15 to hold a “moratorium” against the war in Vietnam, in what was the
largest rally of its kind at the time. While the initial march was peaceful, a group of about 6,000 splintered off from the main rally to throw rocks and bottles and burn flags. About 100 people were arrested. A similar protest to end the Vietnam War was held the same day in San Francisco, drawing about 250,000 demonstrators.
Tommy Truong79 // Flickr
scores 1,000th goal of his career
Brazilian soccer star Pelé scored his 1,000th goal in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium on Nov. 19
in front of 80,000 cheering fans during a penalty kick against Vasco de Gama. It was an incredible milestone in the career of one of the greatest soccer players of all time, who would score 1,282 goals throughout his entire run in soccer. The following year under Pelé's leadership, Brazil won the World Cup.
Nationalencyklopedin // Wikimedia Commons
U.K. votes to abolish death penalty
After an hours-long debate in the House of Commons, the U.K. voted to end the death penalty on Dec. 16, with a
vote of 343 to 185. Two days later, the House of Lords would vote to ratify the decision, ending over two centuries of capital punishment in the country. The official vote to end the practice took place four years after an act was passed to put a temporary stop to the death penalty, following high-profile cases that some considered miscarriages of justice.
Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons
Project Blue Book comes to an end
ing two preliminary Air Force investigations to study UFO sightings: Project Sign and Project Grudge. The final report claimed that there was no evidence of extraterrestrial activity or space technology, but acknowledged that several of the supposed UFO sightings couldn't be explained.
Stefan-Xp // Wikimedia Commons
Leaving on a Jet Plane reaches #1 on Billboard's Top 100
“Leaving on a Jet Plane”—written by John Denver and sung by Peter, Paul & Mary—topped the charts on the Billboard Hot 100 from
Dec. 20–26, instantly becoming a Vietnam War protest song despite having nothing to do with the Vietnam War. This hit song, which was featured on “Album 1700,” was the group's only #1 song, but even today, people croon the song's famous lines: “Cause I'm leaving on a jet plane; don't know when I'll be back again.”
ABC Television // Wikimedia Commons
