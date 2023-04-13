CERRO GORDO — Monday marks the 176th anniversary of the 1847 Battle of Cerro Gordo in the Mexican-American War that gave the village of Cerro Gordo its interesting name, and the Illinois National Guard is in celebratory mood.

The National Guard’s Chief of Staff, Col. Lenny Williams, will stop by at the Cerro Gordo Village Board meeting Monday to present commemorative certificates to the board, American Legion Post 117 and Cerro Gordo Boy Scout Troop 39.

Sadly, Mexican General Santa Anna’s cork false leg won’t be there, although no doubt it will be a lively topic of conversation. Now a precious historical artifact, the Guard doesn't like to go out on a limb and lend it out.

The leg, along with the chicken dinner the general was eating at the time and various other war booty, was captured during the Cerro Gordo battle in Mexico. Soldiers from the 3rd and 4th Illinois Infantry Regiments overran an area called “Fat Hill” — Cerro Gordo in Spanish — and came close to capturing Santa Anna, who had to flee so fast he left his personal belongings behind, including the spare leg.

The triumphant Illinois soldiers, many from small Central Illinois communities, renamed the existing village of “Griswold” as Cerro Gordo in 1855 in honor of comrades killed in action.

A statement from the National Guard said it’s mobilizing to salute its own 300th birthday on May 9. “And we are celebrating with our communities by commemorating significant dates in our shared history,” the statement added.

The National Guard still guards the captured false leg, and visitors can see it at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield.

Monday’s ceremony in Cerro Gordo is due to start at 6 p.m. in the Cerro Gordo Civic Center, 304 North St.

