DECATUR — Frank Marshall has been ready to fly for over a month.

So ready, in fact, that the 100-year-old World War II Navy veteran has visited the community relations coordinator at his senior living center at least once every day to remind her that he’s still kicking — and that he’ll need a ride to the airport.

“Frank has been in the hospital twice since he turned 100. He turned 100 at the end of May,” said Laura Corman Cullison, community relations coordinator at Evergreen Senior Living in Decatur. “So each time he goes to the hospital, because he is 100, you know, we're worried that he's not going to come home. So I believe he's literally been hanging on because he wanted to do this flight so much.”

Marshall was one of seven Decatur-area veterans who were invited to take part in World War II biplane rides at no cost through the organization Dream Flights on Friday.

The veterans got to ride in the front of a Boeing Stearman biplane, which didn’t see combat but was used to train many military aviators in the 1930s and ‘40s.

Taking off from the Decatur Airport, the approximately 20-minute flights flew vets over Lake Decatur, area farmland, city landmarks and, for the first few fliers, over the nursing home where their neighbors were watching intently on a Facebook livestream.

“You get the wind in your face. You'll get to see the world from a different place than most people get to see it. And it's just for you to enjoy,” Pilot Jeff Klosky told the participants before takeoff.

And enjoy they did.

“I just thoroughly enjoyed looking over some of the places I knew when I was up there. It was just good. Excellent,” Marshall told the Herald & Review after landing. “I enjoyed it. I'm so grateful that they included me.”

It was Marshall’s first time in a military biplane, an experience he said was a whole lifetime coming.

“It’s unbelievable that I have lived this long and just get to (ride in) an airplane like that,” he said. “Unbelievable!”

Larry Conner, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War, couldn’t keep the smile off his face as he awaited his turn. Afterward, he called the flight a “wonderful” experience and said he appreciated the chance to see brand-new views of Decatur landmarks like Caterpillar, where he used to work.

“It was great,” Conner said. “I really enjoyed it.”

For Klosky and the other Dream Flights representatives, the organization is a chance to show thanks to a population it can sometimes feel impossible to thank enough.

“We are here to say thank you for your service, whether or not you've gotten enough thanks in your life. I don't think it's possible to thank you enough for what you guys have done,” Klosky said. “You've stepped up when many others wouldn't in times that were, for some of you, really hard and really challenging. You made some great sacrifices.”

Showing thanks is its own reward, according to Gini Smith, the Decatur Dream Flights contact person.

“It's so cool, you know, how it happens,” Smith said.

After nine years of organizing Dream Flights in Decatur, Smith said it still hasn’t gotten old.

“It's just fun. I love it. It's in your blood,” she said.

David Corman, Cullison’s father and a Navy vet who served during the Vietnam War, told the Herald & Review that the environment at the airport on Friday was very different from what he faced when he returned from Vietnam.

“We weren’t treated very good when we came back,” Corman said. “[Protestors] would spit on you, they’d do all kinds of… You know, I just went and served. My country called and I went.

"I didn't want to be over there either, to be honest, but I didn't have a choice.”

Marshall said he thinks all citizens, even those who didn’t fly this week, can take something away from the Dream Flights experience.

“I want them to know that they ought to be proud of their country,” he said. “And they ought to be proud of themselves and take every opportunity they can to make America what it is today.”

And for veterans who may be considering taking part in a Dream Flight, Marshall gave the experience a resounding endorsement.

“Excellent,” he said. “I plan to do it next year.”

Any eligible veterans or their families can visit dreamflights.org to apply for an individual or facility ride. Applications should be in by the end of December to qualify for 2024 flights.

Photos: WWII veterans in Normandy to mark D-Day