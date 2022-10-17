Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations

Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St, Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17.
Suggested donations include protein bars, cheese and cracker packs, beef jerky, individual instant coffee packs, powdered drink packages, puzzle books and playing cards, small American flags, Gorilla Tape, 2023 calendars and personal care items such as deodorant, toothbrushes/paste, eye drops, lip balm, five-blade razors, body wash/shampoo, cotton swabs, and alcohol-free wet wipes.
Letters from schools and Sunday school classes are appreciated, as well as individually wrapped hard candy, candy canes and gum.
Organizers are also accepting the names of military and their APO/FPO addresses to send packages. Information can be sent to ann4dar@att.net or by calling 217-428-5936. Contact information can also be sent to Grace UMC at 217-429-5374.
Shipping is now $20 per package. Monetary donations to offset the shipping costs are welcome. Packages will be mailed Dec. 5.
1 of 8
History Corner: A Look Back
1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold.
1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear.
1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty.
1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion.
8 archive photos of Decatur celebrating the Christmas season
Let's dig into the Herald & Review archives and look at these photos from the past.
1 of 8
History Corner: A Look Back
1989: Brrr! A heavily bundled crowd huddled three rows deep for the annual Decatur Community Christmas Parade. Lendsay Muson, left, and Jennifer Stukins are well wrapped up against the cold.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1982: Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Decatur for the annual Christmas Parade.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: The characters were from City of Milwaukee Parade but were honored to march in the Decatur Christmas Parade for the theme of "Christmas — A Time for Children." And in spite of the competition, they were a big hit marching in front of the big guy Santa who brought up the rear.
H&R FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1990: Getting ready to march in the Decatur Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade are the elves for the Toys for Tots float that is sponsored nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps and locally by Coldwell Barker Cardwell Realty.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1978: Accompanied by band music, waiting sirens and the squeals of delighted children, the Christmas season officially marched into Decatur via the Community Christmas Parade.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1984: Rex Dolinger, Peoria, wears hand guard as he shears trees. All Christmas trees must be sheared into shape in the summer time to be ready for Christmas.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1997: Dawn Marquis bought home her Christmas tree the hard way, bout a special motive made the pedaling easier: "It's for my 3-month-old, Cory. It's our first Christmas." Marquis goth the tree at the Salvation Army, which received 120 trees from Four E'S Christmas Trees Inc., of Mount Zion.
H & R Photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1992: Mike Jacobs, owner of the Glenview Tree Farm, Oreana, give children from Little People's Prep School a high look at some of the Christmas trees from one of several towers on the farm.
H & R Photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR