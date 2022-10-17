Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations

DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military.

Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St, Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17.

Suggested donations include protein bars, cheese and cracker packs, beef jerky, individual instant coffee packs, powdered drink packages, puzzle books and playing cards, small American flags, Gorilla Tape, 2023 calendars and personal care items such as deodorant, toothbrushes/paste, eye drops, lip balm, five-blade razors, body wash/shampoo, cotton swabs, and alcohol-free wet wipes.

Letters from schools and Sunday school classes are appreciated, as well as individually wrapped hard candy, candy canes and gum.

Organizers are also accepting the names of military and their APO/FPO addresses to send packages. Information can be sent to ann4dar@att.net or by calling 217-428-5936. Contact information can also be sent to Grace UMC at 217-429-5374.

Shipping is now $20 per package. Monetary donations to offset the shipping costs are welcome. Packages will be mailed Dec. 5.