 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gold star families light up 'Tree of Honor' in Decatur

  • 0
Family honors Logan Palmer at Tree of Honor lighting

Logan Palmer's sister, Madison Wrigley, left, and his mother, Theresa Palmer, hold a picture of the fallen sailor in front of the America's Gold Star Families Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at the Decatur Civic Center.  

 Taylor Vidmar

Starla Street, mother of the late Jordan Street, shared about her son's life and service during the America's Gold Star Families Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor lighting ceremony on Wednesday.

DECATUR – Logan Palmer would have loved the Christmas tree that includes an ornament bearing his name. 

That’s according to his mother, Theresa Palmer, who helped organize the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor tree lighting ceremony at the Decatur Civic Center on Wednesday. 

“He thought nobody really paid attention to him or noticed him, and he kind of liked that. He liked just being able to do his own thing,” she said. “The one thing he wanted to do is serve his country, and he wanted to do something important. And I think he did.” 

Logan Palmer died in August 2017, one of 10 sailors on the USS John McCain who lost their lives after a collision with a tanker near Singapore.  

People are also reading…

Christmas tree honors fallen service members

Visitors helped hang star ornaments Wednesday on the America's Gold Star Families Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at the Decatur Civic Center. The ornaments include the names of military men and women from Illinois who died while serving their country. 

His mother was one of a few gold star family members present at the ceremony on Wednesday, sponsored by America’s Gold Star Families and the Sgt. Anthony Maddox Memorial. During the ceremony, family members and guests helped decorate the red, white and blue themed Christmas tree with “hero ornaments” featuring the names of military service members who lost their lives on duty. 

There are approximately 300 hero ornaments on the tree, each of them including the rank, name, birth and death dates, branch and state of the fallen service members. America’s Gold Star Families added 30 additional ornaments this year, but Palmer said she hopes to keep adding ornaments until all 217 fallen service members from Macon County are represented on the tree. 

“No doubt we will get more stars next year, but we’ll have to get a bigger tree,” Palmer said. 

Fallen sailor Logan Palmer honored on Tree of Honor

A close-up view of the star honoring fallen sailor Logan Palmer on the America's Gold Star Families Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at the Decatur Civic Center. Palmer died in August 2017, one of 10 sailors on the USS John McCain who lost their lives after a collision with a tanker near Singapore.  

Palmer wasn’t the only mother who placed her son’s hero ornament on the tree Wednesday. 

Starla Street’s son, Jordan – an Army National Guard sergeant – died from a previously undiagnosed heart condition while playing hockey in 2002. 

“Jordan didn’t die in vain,” Street said during the ceremony. 

Street said her son’s death led to diagnosing the condition in many of his family members. His memory also lives on through the Greater Decatur Community Cardiac Initiative, which encourages heart screenings for young athletes, she said. 

“He would do it all again if he knew it meant saving his sisters and all his family members,” Street said. 

The tree can be a source of comfort for families who want to keep their loved ones’ memories alive, said Vice President of America’s Gold Star Families Art Rodriguez.  

“We try to always remember the families involved with the gold star,” Rodriguez said. “So this Christmas tree is one way to recognize, to keep these thoughts going.” 

America’s Gold Star Families covers the costs of its tree and other memorial decorations through donations. Organizers said those wishing to support the organization can donate and find more information online at www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org

According to Palmer, one of the best ways to honor fallen service members’ lives is to simply pay attention.  

“Listen to these stories,” she said. “They’re important.”

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois sailor who died in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest

An Illinois sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest in his home state more than 80 years after his death. U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword was buried Tuesday alongside his parents and other relatives at Moccasin Cemetery near the rural central Illinois village of Beecher City. Tipsword was 27 when he was killed while serving on the battleship USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Herald & Review of Decatur reports his remains had been buried as an unknown in Hawaii, but they were identified this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your car for winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News