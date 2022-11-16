Gold star families light up 'Tree of Honor' in Decatur

DECATUR – Logan Palmer would have loved the Christmas tree that includes an ornament bearing his name.

That’s according to his mother, Theresa Palmer, who helped organize the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor tree lighting ceremony at the Decatur Civic Center on Wednesday.

“He thought nobody really paid attention to him or noticed him, and he kind of liked that. He liked just being able to do his own thing,” she said. “The one thing he wanted to do is serve his country, and he wanted to do something important. And I think he did.”

Logan Palmer died in August 2017, one of 10 sailors on the USS John McCain who lost their lives after a collision with a tanker near Singapore.

His mother was one of a few gold star family members present at the ceremony on Wednesday, sponsored by America’s Gold Star Families and the Sgt. Anthony Maddox Memorial. During the ceremony, family members and guests helped decorate the red, white and blue themed Christmas tree with “hero ornaments” featuring the names of military service members who lost their lives on duty.

There are approximately 300 hero ornaments on the tree, each of them including the rank, name, birth and death dates, branch and state of the fallen service members. America’s Gold Star Families added 30 additional ornaments this year, but Palmer said she hopes to keep adding ornaments until all 217 fallen service members from Macon County are represented on the tree.

“No doubt we will get more stars next year, but we’ll have to get a bigger tree,” Palmer said.

Palmer wasn’t the only mother who placed her son’s hero ornament on the tree Wednesday.

Starla Street’s son, Jordan – an Army National Guard sergeant – died from a previously undiagnosed heart condition while playing hockey in 2002.

“Jordan didn’t die in vain,” Street said during the ceremony.

Street said her son’s death led to diagnosing the condition in many of his family members. His memory also lives on through the Greater Decatur Community Cardiac Initiative, which encourages heart screenings for young athletes, she said.

“He would do it all again if he knew it meant saving his sisters and all his family members,” Street said.

The tree can be a source of comfort for families who want to keep their loved ones’ memories alive, said Vice President of America’s Gold Star Families Art Rodriguez.

“We try to always remember the families involved with the gold star,” Rodriguez said. “So this Christmas tree is one way to recognize, to keep these thoughts going.”

America’s Gold Star Families covers the costs of its tree and other memorial decorations through donations. Organizers said those wishing to support the organization can donate and find more information online at www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org.

According to Palmer, one of the best ways to honor fallen service members’ lives is to simply pay attention.

“Listen to these stories,” she said. “They’re important.”