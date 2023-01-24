 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Operation Enduring Support accepting donations

DECATUR — Organizers of Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Easter care packages for deployed military.

Suggested donated items include Girl Scout cookies, protein bars, cheese and cracker packs, beef Slim Jim or jerky, individual instant coffee, powdered drink packages, puzzle books and playing cards, personal care items, deodorant, toothbrushes/toothpaste, eye drops, lip balm, five-blade razors, individually wrapped hard candy, gum, Gorilla tape, hanging car deodorizers, cotton swabs, and wet wipes.

Other items needed are letters from school and Sunday school children, 2023 calendars and new birthday cards.

Deadline for donations is March 16.

Military families can also submit APO/FPO addresses for packages to ann4dar@att.net, call 217-428-5936 or contact Grace United Methodist Church at 217-429-5374. Donations may be delivered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Grace UMC, 901 N. Main St, Decatur, IL 62521. Postage is $21.20 per package.

The care packages will be mailed on March 27.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

