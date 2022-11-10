Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient

DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal.

It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

His office is now trying to trace family members so the medal can be returned to them.

In a news release, Frerichs said the Tuttle medal was perhaps last in the care of Vincent G. Tuttle, who lived in Decatur and banked at Busey Bank in Pekin. The treasurer has been holding the medal in safe-keeping since October of 2018.

“Information suggests Mr. Tuttle’s father, Delbert Gleason Tuttle, is believed to be the Purple Heart recipient,” Frerichs said. “Vincent might be experiencing insecure housing. Years ago, he frequented House of Miracles Pentecostal Church in Decatur.”

Claim forms for the medal’s return can be filled out at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/icash.

Frerichs warns that any misrepresentation to claim property someone is not entitled to will result in prosecution and all claims are carefully checked.

The treasurer’s office has reunited seven Purple Heart medals with their owners or heirs since 2015.