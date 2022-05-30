Watch now: Decatur and Macon County remember on Memorial Day

DECATUR — On this Memorial Day Monday, the veterans lucky enough to go home again remembered all those who did not: the fallen comrades who shall not grow old as those who are left grow old, having sacrificed all their tomorrows on the altar of freedom.

The remembering took place at ceremonies and events in and around Decatur. Two of the biggest were the Macon County Memorial Day Commemoration in the Fairview Park Pavilion and the Korean War Veterans 26th Annual Memorial Day Service in Graceland Cemetery.

The Fairview Park event came first at 10 a.m. and featured a wreath-laying ceremony, the singing of the national anthem and a gun salute by members of the Macon County Honor Guard.

One new feature this year was a TV screen that scrolled through the names, with pictures, of some of the 300 veterans from Macon County killed in the nation's wars stretching back to World War II.

“I think it kind of shows the actual cost of war,” said Greg Collins, the superintendent of the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission.

“There are probably names on here that people in the audience today will know.”

That audience listened as guest speaker, Decatur attorney and U.S. Navy Reserve Commander Thomas R. Bowman, recounted a history of Memorial Day. But he said history needs to repeat itself every day as we should always keep in the forefront of our hearts and minds the price paid by so many to preserve our way of life.

“Go beyond Memorial Day when remembering our fallen service members,” he said. “...Stop and think of the selfless devotion to duty and our country, and the effect all of the sacrifice had on their families and our nation.”

Bowman said there was also much to be proud and grateful for knowing that men and women have always been ready to put on uniforms and step forward to pay the ultimate price while defending the land they loved.

“General George S. Patton said ‘Don’t mourn the men who died; thank God that such men lived,’” Bowman added.

But even the soldiers who lived to come home eventually fade away, and that is why the Charles Parlier Chapter 24 of the Korean War Veterans Association no longer organizes the 11:30 a.m. service at the Korean War Memorial in Graceland Cemetery held in its honor.

The chapter was officially retired this year after its dwindling membership was no longer able to keep things going. “We had about 43 left and over half of them was in a veterans’ home or nursing homes,” said Orval Mechling, 91, the chapter’s last president.

The event was run instead by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home but Mechling was still on duty, serving as a member of the Macon County Honor Guard. The guard were present to again fire a rifle salute and Mechling stood to read off the names of Macon County Veterans killed in the Korean War.

They keynote speech was given by Korean War veteran Bill Hanes, who gave a brief history of the conflict. He explained how it grew out of the ashes of World War II when Russia occupied what became North Korea while America and its allies held South Korea after the defeat of Japan.

Hanes said a somewhat naïve attitude in Washington had at first believed the Russians would simply leave and let Korea be a whole nation again.

“But the Russians' idea is ‘What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is negotiable,’” he said.” On June 25, 1950, the Communist forces of North Korea attacked South Korea and the war, which would soon involve invading forces from China, was on. It finally stopped in 1953, hostilities ending with an armistice but no formal peace treaty, a situation that prevails to this day.

“Was the Korean War important?” asked Hanes. “It was very important: South Korea is just 200 miles from Japan, and we cannot allow the Communists to be in South Korea.”

The cost of keeping them out was more than 33,600 U.S. battle deaths, plus 2,830 non combat-deaths and 17,730 deaths through other causes. All told, the Korean War claimed three million lives on all sides.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

