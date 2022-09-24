Watch now: Decatur races to end veteran suicide

DECATUR — Nearly 17 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Some Decatur residents are racing to change that.

Around 50 runners on Saturday took part in the second annual "Operation Obstacle: The Race to End Veteran Suicide," a fundraiser organized by Richland Community College and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Resource Center at Richland.

Event organizers hope that, in addition to raising money, the event will help raise awareness for the alarming rate of suicide among veterans.

“Veterans are dying by suicide at a disproportionately higher rate than the general population,” said Hannah Jordan, suicide prevention case manager at VA Illiana Health Care System. “We at the VA want them to know that we have resources available.”

Scott Broyles, the fitness center director at Richland, said Operation Obstacle is also about celebrating all veterans and their sacrifices.

“We created this event to bring awareness to the 17 veterans that we lose on a daily basis due to suicide, but it goes beyond that,” Broyles said. “We're also here to honor and support our veterans in our communities, and bring awareness that, hey, we salute you for your services and what you've done for our country.”

The race consisted of a 2-mile track on Richland’s campus covered with 22 different obstacles, including army crawl nets and objects that runners needed to carry, move or climb over. Runners also got hosed down by a Decatur Fire Department hose before they crossed the finish line.

The obstacles on the course represent the real-life obstacles veterans face every day, Jordan said.

“There's still, unfortunately, a really large stigma to mental health and to suicide,” she said. “We need to listen if someone is talking about it and take it seriously.”

Runners said they appreciated the chance to race for a worthy cause.

“I think it’s a cause that we don’t hear about enough,” said Cameron Bagley, who was the first to cross the finish line on Saturday.

“Our veterans don't get enough appreciation,” said Tim White, who finished third in the race. “Our veterans are what keep us in this free country, that we're able to do this and anything else we want to do. So we should just thank them every day.”

Anyone can take action to help prevent veteran suicide, Jordan said. In addition to becoming familiar with local VA mental health services, people should also know about the Veterans Crisis Line.

By dialing 988 then pressing 1, veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran can speak with crisis intervention professionals and get connected to necessary resources.

Central Illinois residents can also contact the VA Illiana Healthcare System for information on suicide prevention trainings and other resources at 217-554-3000.