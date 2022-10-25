MAROA — Eighteen years after he was killed in action in Iraq, Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Jeremy Ridlen has been immortalized in his hometown.

Maroa’s post office is now officially the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office, following months of grassroot efforts by local community members and the passage of federal legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in June.

During a ceremony honoring Ridlen in Maroa on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, called it a highlight of his career to honor Ridlen.

“He paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and liberties that we take for granted here in our country every day,” Davis said. “This is just one small token of our appreciation to Jeremy Ridlen and the many brave men and women in our military, and in our country, who have stood up to protect our freedoms and protect our liberties and protect each and every one of us.”

Ridlen was born in Maroa and graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School. He attended Illinois State University with his twin brother, Jason, where the two enrolled in the Illinois National Guard. Ridlen was assigned to the 1544th unit, which was activated in 2003 and deployed to Fallujah, Iraq. He served as a gunner.

Ridlen, 23, died on May 23, 2004 from small arms fire, after a dump truck was detonated as his military convoy passed by in East Fallujah.

According to Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Tuttle of the Illinois Army National Guard, Ridlen’s death was evidence of his character.

“On the fateful day of 23 May, 2004, Jeremy again showed his dedication to serving others by volunteering to take the place on a gun team for a soldier that was sick,” said Tuttle, a leader of Ridlen’s unit. “That convoy would later be struck with a vehicle that was packed with explosives and small arms fire. True to his nature, Jerry remained in his gun box and returned fire. Those traits that he had exhibited his whole life showed up on that day to make sure the convoy was able to move safely out of the area. And that makes him a true hero.”

Tuttle called the post office a “perfect memorial” for Ridlen. Once deployed to Iraq, the 1544th transportation company was directly assigned to provide convoy security to KBR contractors who transported mail to American troops throughout central Iraq.

Civilian KBR drivers dubbed themselves the “Iron Pony Express,” Tuttle said, with the 1544th unit quickly being adopted into the group like family.

Bernice Joseph, a local district manager of customer relations for the United States Postal Service, said post office dedications are uncommon and only happen for “special” events and circumstances.

Ridlen, Joseph said, “left an enduring mark on our society.”

“The United States Postal Service is privileged to have the name and spirit of Jeremy Ridlen forever associated with the Maroa Post Office,” she said.