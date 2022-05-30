Watch now: Pride, sorrow for Decatur men who chased down suspect in flag theft

DECATUR — The Decatur men who chased down and caught a suspect charged with stealing and defiling a U.S. flag that had draped a Marine veteran’s casket say they are proud of what they did, but also saddened they had to do it.

Bruce Logan and Michael Tarczan had been standing guard in Graceland Cemetery in the early hours of Saturday when they confronted a 52-year-old Decatur man now charged with trying to steal the flag.

The full-size flag is one of more than 170 that form the Avenue of Flags tribute at the cemetery. All donated by veterans' families and used during funerals, their poles each bear the name of the deceased service person. They are only flown each Memorial Day weekend and kept in trust by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home.

Logan, funeral director assistant for the home, said flags around the Korean War Memorial in the cemetery have been stolen previously, which is why he was ready to stand guard. He was joined by Tarczan, an investigator with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office and a member of the Illinois Patriot Guard.

Tarczan said he was outraged when he learned of the previous flag thefts and was willing to step up and help keep watch over the cemetery. Both men were doing just that in the foggy morning when they heard a scraping sound about 1:30 a.m. and saw the suspect making off with the flag.

Tarczan, despite running with a healing broken foot, took off after the man with Logan close behind. They ran him down and caught him, and Tarczan handcuffed him until Decatur Police could arrive to take him into custody.

“It just upset me that someone would do something like that,” said Tarczan, 50.

“This is hallowed ground.”

Logan said he wants to follow the legal proceedings for the suspect, who is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $10,000, as his case works its way through the court system. And Logan is putting out the word to veterans’ groups, too, hoping they will show up to make a statement.

“I want to be there in that courtroom to show that when people start stealing flags that were on veterans' caskets, that is not acceptable,” added Logan, 54.

Both Logan and Tarczan said they told the man they caught, whose defiling charge relates to dropping and trampling the flag as he tried to flee, about the enormity of what he had done.

“We gave him a real stern speech and education about those flags,” said Tarczan. “And when I asked him why he stole it, he said he ‘just wanted one.’ It’s sad and disturbing.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of theft and defiling the flag. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

