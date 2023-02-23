DECATUR — When Carrie Pierson learned about Wednesday’s mass layoffs at Akorn Pharmaceuticals, she knew it was time to pivot.

Pierson, the dean of academic support services at Millikin University, helps execute spring and fall career fairs for Millikin upperclassmen and alumni every year. On Thursday, the fair was a bit more crowded than usual.

“We heard this news about Akorn, and we worked with our admissions crew, and we said, we've got to do something. We've got to help them,” Pierson said. “And so we went ahead and opened up the fair to Akorn families. Because here at Millikin, we want to support our communities. Literally, Akorn is in our backyard. They're blocks from our campus.”

Area businesses stepped up to the plate too, she said. The spring career fair usually has around 50 employers in a normal year. This year, it had 62.

“We had, overnight, eight to 10 local places call and say, hey, can we join? Can we join?” Pierson said. “We actually technically had closed our career fair. What we thought was max capacity, that max capacity is now a new number.”

Multiple former Akorn employees told the Herald & Review they had a positive outlook about the job market in Decatur.

“There’s so many people reaching out, it’s not even funny,” said Jennifer Kraft, who worked at Akorn’s packaging plant.

Tonya Berry, who worked in packaging with Kraft, said she’s “very appreciative” of all the businesses reaching out to Akorn employees.

But for many affected by Akorn’s closure, the pressure is on to find new employment — and benefits — quickly.

The laid off employees lose access to their health insurance on Tuesday. Schenitta Jones, who worked in production at the company, said she needs to find a new job with health insurance benefits soon to afford her diabetes care.

Jones and former coworker Brandy Savage said they were also hoping to find jobs that could pay close to what they had been earning after multiple years at Akorn.

“We’ve got to be positive about the situation,” Savage said. “Man, we can drown in our tears, but what's that going to do? We’ve got to get up and be adults.”

Career fair visitors had the opportunity to hear from Decatur employers including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Memorial Health, Hospital Sisters Health System, Busey Bank, Richland Community College, Bodine Electric.

Natalie Clark, manager of talent acquisition at ADM, said the company has a number of jobs open in Decatur and its other locations. ADM is hoping to pick up some of the workers Akorn left behind.

“The Decatur leadership team is working right now to plan a career fair specific to Akorn employees,” Clark said. “We're going to partner with the Workforce Investment group. So we're going to make plans to have that next week. And as soon as it's finalized, we'll release that information.”

Pierson said she hopes the job fair will help reassure those impacted by the layoffs at Akorn.

“I think it’s a little bit of a silver lining for them,” Pierson said.

Photos: Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur