Millikin band to perform with Dallas Brass this Sunday

DECATUR – Millikin University’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform this weekend alongside the Dallas Brass band in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.  

The concert begins at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Dallas Brass band has performed at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and consists of traditional brass instruments complemented by drums and other percussion instruments.  

Tickets are $25 to $35 for the general public or free for Millikin University students with an ID. They can be purchased online or at the Kirkland Fine Arts office.

