Millikin cellist releases new album with student record label

DECATUR — A Millikin University principal cellist and School of Music faculty has released a new album with the help of some university students.

Amy Catron, principal cellist for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, released "Particles and Prayer" this month. The album features work produced by student-run First Step Records. Rebecca Mendenhall, a senior studying business, hired a graphic designer and coordinated with a manufacturing company to distribute the album.

"When Professor Catron first came to us with the idea of First Step Records producing the CD, I thought it would be a great project to take on to gain experience and to truly engage in Performance Learning in a way that Millikin University envisioned," Mendenhall said in a statement. "There have been hurdles that we had to overcome, and as we did, it was a learning experience for everyone involved."

A song featured on the album is "Particle I," written by Robert Chumbley. The song was also among those in a compilation that Catron submitted to the 2019 Global Music Awards, earning her a Silver Medal in "Original Works for Cello." Other songs are "Particle II" and "Prayer."