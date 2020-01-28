Millikin cellist releases new album with student record label

DECATUR — A Millikin University principal cellist and School of Music faculty has released a new album with the help of some university students.
Amy Catron, principal cellist for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, released "Particles and Prayer" this month. The album features work produced by student-run First Step Records. Rebecca Mendenhall, a senior studying business, hired a graphic designer and coordinated with a manufacturing company to distribute the album.
"When Professor Catron first came to us with the idea of First Step Records producing the CD, I thought it would be a great project to take on to gain experience and to truly engage in Performance Learning in a way that Millikin University envisioned," Mendenhall said in a statement. "There have been hurdles that we had to overcome, and as we did, it was a learning experience for everyone involved."
A song featured on the album is "Particle I," written by Robert Chumbley. The song was also among those in a compilation that Catron submitted to the 2019 Global Music Awards, earning her a Silver Medal in "Original Works for Cello." Other songs are "Particle II" and "Prayer."
"I did the recording 'Particle I' at Millitrax Studios with Millikin alum Megan Peterson who helped produce the track," Catron said in a statement. "Another piece of the compilation was 'Particle II' by Robert Chumbley who wrote the song for me and for the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble after we premiered 'Particle I.' It was a big Millikin project that encompassed the Wind Ensemble and students."
The album can be purchased online at firststeprecords.bigcartel.com.
