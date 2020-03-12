Millikin extends spring break, cancels on-campus events through April 30

Millikin's spring break has been extended to through March 23, and on-campus events through April 30 are cancelled.

President Patrick White made the announcement in a statement addressed to the "Millikin Community."

The announcement also encourages students to stay home throughout the quarter, saying all Millkin courses will be available online or in other distant learning modes.

Residence halls will remain open but may be consolidated. Students staying at home can pick up belongings from March 16-20.

University employees should report to work as scheduled and continue with their duties as assigned.

