Millikin Homestead unveils new history room exhibit

DECATUR – Despite the rainy weather on Sunday, guests and members of the James Millikin Homestead unveiled their new history room exhibit.

“Any old house in this neighborhood tells a story, and this house in particular has a very long and influential history since it is the home of the founder of Millikin University,” said Donna Williams, president of the James Millikin Homestead Board of Directors. “With the addition of a history room, it allows us to better tell that story to the public.”

With a ribbon cutting ceremony held Sunday at 2 p.m., the history room will act as a place for displaying historical artifacts including old wallpaper or canvas paintings, photos from the past and anything related to the history of the homestead.

The historic home was built in 1876 by James and Anna Millikin, one of the first couples to reside in Decatur. The home was later used as the site of the Decatur Art Institute in 1920.

Once the deed was transferred over to Millikin University in 1942, the homestead underwent a remodeling and plenty of renovations to help keep the original style that Anna Millikin had intended when she first moved in.

Recommended for you…

The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Williams said the board is responsible for continuing restoration projects around the homestead as well as carrying out tours on the last Sunday of each month from April through October.

For now, the history room will be showing a number of bookplates – also known as ex libris – which are printed and decorated labels that are were pasted into the front endpaper of books to indicate who the owner was.

Brigitta Kapp, a board member of the homestead, said the room took about six months to prepare, including renovating the original hardwood flooring and cleaning the space that used to be a temporary home for the homestead’s caretaker, who would be tasked with regular upkeep.

Kapp said that in the early centuries, people who could afford a book would normally use a bookplate to identify it as their own, but would also have personal details attached to it that would tell if someone was a priest, an aristocrat or even a farmer.

Some of these plates date back as far as 1569 and were etched by German engravers like Matthias Zündt, whose plates included portraits of individuals, subjects from various scriptures, allegorical figures and family crests, Kapp said.

“The idea of having a place where we could put the historical photographs and things like that has always been there, but this is just a new location,” Kapp said, who spearheaded the project alongside Joanne Kerper and Mary Lou Brown. “It’s quite satisfying that a room which over the years had been forgotten, all of a sudden became a major part of this homestead.”

President of Millikin University, Jim Reynolds, said having a visible marker of the heritage of the university is important and provides background for people and students who come to Decatur and want to understand why the college is here.

“The homestead wants people to understand that here was a person that was absolutely instrumental in the Decatur community and building a lot of things, not just simply a university but a bank and other holdings and interests,” Reynolds said. “When people come to the history room, there’ll be some rotating exhibits that will illustrate some of the things that Mr. and Mrs. Millikin were really interested in and I think people will find it to be pretty fascinating.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.