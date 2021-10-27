Millikin University offering reduced a tuition rate for Macon County students

DECATUR – Macon County students are invited to attend
Millikin University’s Macon Promise Open House to meet with faculty, learn more about the college and its reduced tuition rate for local students.
The open house will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first floor of the University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., located in the Staley Library on Millikin’s campus.
The Macon Promise initiative is a reduced annual undergraduate tuition rate of $26,000 which is a 33 percent discount from the current tuition cost and is locked in for up to four years.
Students will still able to receive additional scholarships and financial aid from Millikin based on their application for admission and the
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Those who are eligible are any students who live in Macon County, students who previously attend or currently attend a high school in the county and students transferring from Richland Community College.
The following schools are eligible and include: Argenta-Oreana High School; Central A&M High School; Cerro Gordo High School; MacArthur High School; Decatur Christian High School; Eisenhower High School; Lutheran School Association; Maroa-Forsyth High School; Meridian High School; Mount Zion High School; St. Teresa High School; Sangamon Valley High School; Warrensburg-Latham High School and home schooled students within the county.
For more information on eligibility, or to register, visit
millikin.edu/maconpromise.
Gibson City boy gets new play set from Make-A-Wish Illinois
A wish for Ryder
Ryder Luparell, 5, tries out his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City as older brother Logan looks on. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
