 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millikin University to host Boo at MU Sunday

  • 0
Boo at MU

DECATUR – Millikin University will be hosting a Halloween event called Boo at MU tomorrow on campus.

Free and open to the public, the event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the University Commons parking lot, 1184 W. Main St.

Visitors can participate in a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot with music, candy and prizes for the whole family. There will also be a costume contest at 3 p.m.

4 Decatur residents shot at large house party, police say

Masks are required indoors for all participants and the first 50 visitors will receive gift bags.

Workers begin to tear down Walrus Manufacturing in Decatur. READ MORE HERE.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meteorologist Matt Holiner with Central Illinois Halloween forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News