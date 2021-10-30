Millikin University to host Boo at MU Sunday

DECATUR – Millikin University will be hosting a Halloween event called Boo at MU tomorrow on campus.
Free and open to the public, the event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the University Commons parking lot, 1184 W. Main St.
Visitors can participate in a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot with music, candy and prizes for the whole family. There will also be a costume contest at 3 p.m.
Masks are required indoors for all participants and the first 50 visitors will receive gift bags.
