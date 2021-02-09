Millikin's Black Student Union awarded $1,000 grant to promote mission

The $1,000 grant comes from the Community Foundation of Macon County's Racial Equity Fund, which supports "local nonprofit organizations directly addressing the challenge of racism and inequity in the local community."

The university in a statement said the goal of the Black Student Union is to promote retention of Black students, staff and faculty; provide Black cultural enrichment and appreciation; serve as an advocate for and provide support for students, staff and faculty whom identify as Black; promote positive social interaction for all students and Black students at Millikin University; and continue to bridge the gap between various cultural and ethnic communities in order to promote understanding awareness and sensitivity towards diversity and inclusion.