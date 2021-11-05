Millikin's Delta Sigma Phi fraternity hosting 'Don’t Stop the Pasta' fundraiser Saturday

DECATUR — The Alpha Lambda chapter of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity at Millikin University will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pasta event with all proceeds going to the Shemilah Outreach Center.

“It’s just been a blessing that people at Millikin have come aboard and see the need here in our community with gun violence,” Shemuel Sanders, founder of the Shemilah Outreach Center. The center is named in honor of his daughter who died in a shooting in June 2020.

“It doesn’t just affect those that have been affected by it, it affects everybody,” he said.

The Don’t Stop the Pasta event will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, at the University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will include live performances.

Zach McReynolds, a senior entrepreneurship major at Millikin and the philanthropy chair of Delta Sigma Phi, said they had a member who worked with Sanders in a marketing course to help him make a website and create brochures.

“We had been tossing around a few different ideas of where to donate money for this event and he asked us to consider Shemuel became he really liked his mission with the outreach center,” McReynolds said. “It was pretty much a unanimous yes.”

Having primarily donated funds to the American Red Cross, McReynolds said they were asked by the national chapter to find local organizations to support and become more engaged within their community.

Tickets for the event are $5. Cash and Venmo payments will be accepted.

