$1 million grant to help expand Fort Daniel Conservation Area

DECATUR — Fort Daniel Conservation Area nearly is nearly doubling in size thanks to a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

The foundation awarded over $1 million in grant funding on Thursday to the Macon County Conservation District to add 180 acres onto the 200-acre Fort Daniel Conservation Area, located near Mount Zion in southeastern Macon County and popular for outdoor recreation.

The new acreage will be restored over the next several years to protect nearby wildlife habitats, along with ensuring clean water in Big Creek, which runs into Lake Decatur.

“The Macon County Conservation District is proud to be able to set aside this land for wildlife and human enjoyment," said Executive Director Richie Wolf in a statement. "It is a vital part of our mission to promote the conservation of natural and cultural resources by acquiring and restoring native ecosystems.”

Future plans also include additional trails along the 1.4-mile Big Creek shoreline for hiking, cross country skiing and observing wildlife. The area will not be immediately open to the public. For more information about Fort Daniel, visit MaconCountyConservation.org.

