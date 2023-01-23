Miss Macon County a finalist in state pageant

SPRINGFIELD — Miss Macon County Allison Stewart was a top 15 finalist Sunday evening in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.

Miss Clay County Paige Van Dyke was crowned the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen during this pageant at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. The pageant was part of the 112th Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention.

Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith was first runner-up. Other area women who were finalists include Miss Pana Tri-County Faith Maxwell, Miss Christian County Lauren Phillips and Miss Coles County Selah Brimmer.

Van Dyke will be a summer employee of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. She will travel to about 30 county fairs, and be the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair. As queen, her main duty is to emphasize the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois.

Non-finalist awards included Julia Kerkhoff of Moultrie-Douglas County, Best in Stage Presence; and Anna Cerrell of Effingham County, Best in Beauty and Physique competition.

