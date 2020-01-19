Missing campfire season? Check out a Decatur man's guide to decamping to the great outdoors in tents

DECATUR — Anyone struck by a sudden urge Sunday afternoon to decamp outside and go tent camping would probably have just sat back down on the couch and waited until the feeling passed.
With the mercury struggling to hit 14 degrees and a windchill that felt like being stabbed with ice picks, the great outdoors appeared forbiddingly inhospitable.
But members of the Decatur Audubon Society have faith in the unflappable progress of the seasons toward warmer times. And so the guest speaker at their monthly meeting Sunday at Rock Springs Nature Center was John Schirle, whose guidebook “The Best Tent Camping: Illinois” has now erected its second edition.
This more-than-190-page labor of love is a comprehensive look at the best places to pitch a tent in the Land of Lincoln, and it covers a broad canvas. From state parks and recreation areas to fish and wildlife areas, state forests and lots of other scenic spots maintained by the federal government, state or county conservation areas, Schirle’s documented wanderlust has taken him to them all.
He told his 30-strong audience of bird watchers and enthusiasts that tent camping, separating you from Mother Nature by a thin fabric layer, stakes you a place in the heart of wild America.
You have free articles remaining.
“Camping is not simply a place to stay while seeing things you want to see,” said Schirle, 59. “It’s part of the experience; it’s part of the experience of enjoying the outdoors; it’s part of the experience of hearing frogs in the pond or birds in the morning and the smell of the campfire and all sorts of things. And part of the experience is the peace and the quiet.”
Schirle has certainly got around in his own life. The Decatur man once worked in Africa as a Bible translator and is now a library assistant in the Children’s Library at Decatur Public Library. He fell in love with the nation’s wild side on a childhood hiking trip to Yellowstone National Park and said tent camping came to him naturally: first because he was “poor” as a young student and it was cheap, and now because he has tripped head over tent pole in love with it.
Judging by the number of audience members who lined up afterwards to buy autographed copies, Schirle was pitching to the converted.
“I haven’t done camping for quite a while,” said 71-year-old Ron Moore of Decatur, picking up his signed second edition. “But I’m thinking about it — and I might even go buy me a tent.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid