Missing campfire season? Check out a Decatur man's guide to decamping to the great outdoors in tents

“Camping is not simply a place to stay while seeing things you want to see,” said Schirle, 59. “It’s part of the experience; it’s part of the experience of enjoying the outdoors; it’s part of the experience of hearing frogs in the pond or birds in the morning and the smell of the campfire and all sorts of things. And part of the experience is the peace and the quiet.”

Schirle has certainly got around in his own life. The Decatur man once worked in Africa as a Bible translator and is now a library assistant in the Children’s Library at Decatur Public Library. He fell in love with the nation’s wild side on a childhood hiking trip to Yellowstone National Park and said tent camping came to him naturally: first because he was “poor” as a young student and it was cheap, and now because he has tripped head over tent pole in love with it.

Judging by the number of audience members who lined up afterwards to buy autographed copies, Schirle was pitching to the converted.

“I haven’t done camping for quite a while,” said 71-year-old Ron Moore of Decatur, picking up his signed second edition. “But I’m thinking about it — and I might even go buy me a tent.”