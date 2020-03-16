Mixed reaction to shut-down of Central Illinois video gaming at restaurants, bars

BLOOMINGTON – There is one silver lining to the closure of restaurants and bars for some Illinois residents.
“I guess it’s going to save me some money,” said Amanda Purlee of Midland City in DeWitt County.
The state announced Monday morning that video gambling machines throughout the state would be shut off at 9 p.m., just hours before Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order for all bars and restaurants to close at the end of the business day goes into effect.
Pritzker names new Department of Children and Family Services watchdog; some child-welfare advocates concerned
“I had already started to avoid my favorite places due to close quarters, unfortunately,” Purlee said. “And one place in particular didn't clean well to begin with, so germ-wise it's the first place I stopped going to.”
There are 53 establishments in Bloomington and 14 in Normal affected by the shutdown.
Video gambling patrons were upset with the decision, having about 24 hours to process the fact that a favorite activity would be eliminated for an undetermined period of time.
“They said two weeks but they don’t know for sure that anybody is going to be in a position to re-open in two weeks,” said Paul Wright of Bloomington. “I know I probably gamble a little more than I should, but it’s enjoyable for me and this is going to upset a lot of people if it continues.”
Normal resident Lisa Williams was still trying to digest the news early Monday afternoon.
“Ridiculous,” she said. “I’ve been worried about it all day. I enjoy gambling and I like to have a drink, relax and play the video games. I feel like this is too much.”
This story will be updated.