Mixed reaction to shut-down of Central Illinois video gaming at restaurants, bars

BLOOMINGTON – There is one silver lining to the closure of restaurants and bars for some Illinois residents.

“I guess it’s going to save me some money,” said Amanda Purlee of Midland City in DeWitt County.

The state announced Monday morning that video gambling machines throughout the state would be shut off at 9 p.m., just hours before Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order for all bars and restaurants to close at the end of the business day goes into effect.

“I had already started to avoid my favorite places due to close quarters, unfortunately,” Purlee said. “And one place in particular didn't clean well to begin with, so germ-wise it's the first place I stopped going to.”

There are 53 establishments in Bloomington and 14 in Normal affected by the shutdown.

Video gambling patrons were upset with the decision, having about 24 hours to process the fact that a favorite activity would be eliminated for an undetermined period of time.