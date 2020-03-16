Monday's COVID-19 prep in Decatur: Businesses see last dine-in customers, Buffett donates to relief effort

Customers also were taking advantage of the last day to dine in at Panera Bread on Ash Avenue in Decatur.

With only one more day to do their homework in a comfortable corner the restaurant, Maroa-Forsyth High School seniors Hadley Stimler and Lydia Hubbard spent Monday morning with laptops and notebooks opened and drinks in hand.

“We get together here because she lives in a different town than I do,” Hubbard said. “This is a nice meeting place for us to get together.”

Students, including Stimler and Hubbard, will not be able to meet in a classroom for weeks. “We have e-learning assignments due,” Hubbard said. “But now we have basically two weeks of spring break.”

“We don’t have to do any work any day other than today,” Stimler said.

Along with food, customers often use restaurants’ free wifi. Other meetings, work or socialization will have to be done elsewhere, including homes.

Many restaurants already offer a drive-through option for customers. Others have an area designated for to-go orders. Employers will have to find other jobs for their staff or else send them home.

The staff at Downtown Cafe are prepared for curbside pickup only.