Monday's COVID-19 prep in Decatur: Businesses see last dine-in customers, Buffett donates to relief effort

DECATUR — Restaurant owners braced for dine-in restrictions, a new wave of closures and cancellations swept the region and Macon County's most well-known philanthropist entered the COVID-19 relief effort Monday.
Businesses across the state were preparing to shut down their dining areas from the close of business Monday to March 30, a directive from Gov. J.B. Pritzker aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus. The Decatur Police Department said it would shut down its lobby, though officers would continue to patrol and respond to calls.
As containment efforts ramped up, the private foundation of former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett pledged up to $1 million for food and medical resource needs to respond to the outbreak.
"Rural areas like Macon County are likely to experience delayed effects from this global pandemic but when we do, it will be when state and federal resources are most stretched," Buffett said in a statement. "We need to be mobilizing all of our local government and community support services immediately to anticipate those effects and secure the resources we need to mitigate the impact on our community."
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is appointing a Resource Task Force to work with the foundation. Members include County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, Debbie Bogle from United Way and Tanya Andricks from Crossing Healthcare.
The foundation's commitment targets two areas of support, officials said:
- food aid to residents who cannot afford or cannot access the food they need during mandated self-quarantines or social distancing policies;
- ensuring local healthcare providers have the critical supplies they need to meet the medical care demands the crisis may bring.
"These are unprecedented times, and I have every confidence that we will get through this together," Greenfield said in a statement.
Businesses prepare
Alex McCrady had the unusual task of working the Monday night shift behind the bar at Decatur Brew Works. It was unusual because the business is usually closed on Mondays. “We are open tonight to get in one last hurrah for our customers” before the business closes as required by the state, McCrady said.
“A lot of people came in in an effort to support us,” he said. “It was worth being open.”
While the job is McCrady’s primary source of income, he is looking on the bright side of situation.
“If it helps stop the virus, it’s worth it,” he said.
In the meantime, “we will try to stay healthy and get ready to show our customers how much we appreciate them when we re-open.”
Customers also were taking advantage of the last day to dine in at Panera Bread on Ash Avenue in Decatur.
With only one more day to do their homework in a comfortable corner the restaurant, Maroa-Forsyth High School seniors Hadley Stimler and Lydia Hubbard spent Monday morning with laptops and notebooks opened and drinks in hand.
“We get together here because she lives in a different town than I do,” Hubbard said. “This is a nice meeting place for us to get together.”
Students, including Stimler and Hubbard, will not be able to meet in a classroom for weeks. “We have e-learning assignments due,” Hubbard said. “But now we have basically two weeks of spring break.”
“We don’t have to do any work any day other than today,” Stimler said.
Along with food, customers often use restaurants’ free wifi. Other meetings, work or socialization will have to be done elsewhere, including homes.
Many restaurants already offer a drive-through option for customers. Others have an area designated for to-go orders. Employers will have to find other jobs for their staff or else send them home.
The staff at Downtown Cafe are prepared for curbside pickup only.
“We will take their order to their car,” said co-owner Barbara Ninnemann. “They can either park in front of the cafe, or in the municipal parking lot behind the cafe.”
Customers should specify when they call in their order where they will be parking.
Police department
Police Chief Jim Getz said closure of the department's lobby, 707 South Side Drive, would last "until further notice."
"This decision was made in the community’s best interest as the city continues to consult with public health officials and county and state leaders to assess the rapidly evolving impact of the virus," he said in a statement.
Anyone with an emergency should call 911. For non-emergencies and residents who need to file a police report, call (217) 424-2711 to speak with an officer.
Decatur Public Schools
Superintendent Paul Fregeau announced Monday that Decatur Public Schools staff will be paid through March 30, the period schools are closed under Pritzker's mandate.
Meals for students will be available for "grab and go" between 8 and 10 a.m. weekdays at MacArthur High School, Eisenhower High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy. No student ID is required. Some community groups have offered to deliver food to families who lack transportation, but safe food-handling practices prohibit that, Fregeau said. However, groups have also offered rides to families who need them.
Teachers and administrators worked over the weekend to prepare learning activity packets, which will be available online, for pick-up or to be mailed home beginning Wednesday, March 18.
"A reminder throughout this school closure," Fregeau said, "the idea of this extended closure is to put an emphasis on social isolation. As a district, we would like to emphasize this as well and implore you to stay home as much as possible during the next two weeks."
Valerie Wells, Scott Perry and Donnette Beckett contributed to this story.