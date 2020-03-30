Monday's updated total for coronavirus cases in Illinois: 5,057

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths in the state Monday. Separately, a Memorial Health System physician who works in Macon County, but not in a hospital, has tested positive for coronavirus, the health system confirmed Monday.
"The physician practices exclusively in an outpatient setting and has no hospital contact," said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System, in a statement. "The physician had traveled to an area that now has widespread COVID-19 transmission and has been in self-isolation at their home since developing symptoms."
County health officials said Friday that two people in Macon County had tested positive for the coronavirus: a woman in her 50s who was being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who who was isolated at his home.
Other identifying information about patients is not being released by state or local sources for privacy reasons.
A spokesman for Memorial could not confirm whether the physician was the same person as the previously announced patient in isolation.
A spokesperson for the Macon County Health Department said it could not provide information related to the testing of specific individuals to the press or the public and could not speak on behalf of Memorial Health System.
Previously, health department officials said they were working to track down people who may have had contact with the patients and notify them.
"The Macon County Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health are coordinating contact tracing for individuals who may have been exposed to the physician," Govindaiah said.
"All Memorial colleagues are self-monitoring for symptoms and do not report to work if they have any signs of illness. Our hospitals and care clinics are following all infection prevention protocols issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by IDPH.
"The safety of our patients and colleagues is always our top priority."
CAT implements sick leave, child care policies for union production workers amid coronavirus pandemic
No new cases have been confirmed by the county health department since Friday's announcement.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
The state data updated Monday shows 5,057 COVID-19 cases in Illinois. Those affected range from an infant to 99 years of age.
Seventy-three people who tested positive have died statewide. One of the deaths reported Monday was a prisoner at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, where 12 inmates are now getting medical care and several are on ventilators, state officials said. Seventy-seven others imprisoned at the male prison have symptoms and are in isolation, and 11 prison staff members are isolated as well.
IDPH said correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, meaning the only movement in the facility is for medical care, and incarcerated individuals who show symptoms are being tested.
The eight deaths reported Monday were all in people over 50 years of age, with five in their 60s and one in their 70s across four counties.
Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph and Saline counties are now reporting cases, meaning the disease has been confirmed in 52 counties in the state, although medical experts have repeatedly warned that the spread is much wider than has been tested.
Also during a press conference on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to temporarily convert part of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who don’t require intensive care.
The move is an effort to free up hospital beds for patients with severe COVID-19 cases as officials expect a surge in hospitalizations in the coming weeks based on data and trends seen in other large cities, Pritzker said.
During the conference, Pritzker again criticized the federal government for not fulfilling its promises of providing enough protective gear and tests. He mentioned that while Illinois received masks from the government in the latest shipment, they were not the masks he had asked for and which medical experts say protect health care workers on the front lines.
Pritzker asked Illinois businesses to donate any medical supplies to local health departments and asked citizens to continue efforts of helping each other, whether that is donating money to nonprofit organizations, sewing face masks or following social distancing guidelines.
President Donald Trump on Monday approved Illinois’ request for upfront federal funding for state National Guard members who have been activated to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Macon County health officials have repeatedly urged residents not to rely solely on testing data as an indicator of whether, and to what extent, the disease exists in the area. Because there has been a shortage of tests compared to the need for them, many people who have symptoms do not qualify for testing. Also, people who have the virus can spread it for days before showing symptoms, officials have said.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a news conference Friday that said the confirmed results reinforce the need to practice social distancing and take other precautions.
"So many people think this is not a big deal," Binkley said. "This is a big deal. This is a global pandemic. People are losing their lives and we need to do everything we can to help save those precious lives.
Capitol News Illinois, the Belleville News-Democrat and Allison Petty, of the Herald & Review, contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.