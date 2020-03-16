MONDAY UPDATE: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois

Pritzker also sparred with the Trump administration on Sunday, speaking about long lines at O'Hare International Airport during an appearance on "Meet the Press."
“So last night as people were flooding into O’Hare Airport, they were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic,” Pritzker said. “So we have that problem. And then today, it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming and they seem completely unprepared.”
Pritzker said the federal government should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol staff numbers and the CDC personnel in the airport “doing checks,” continuing his criticism of the federal government handling of the spreading pandemic.
Pritzker he received a call at 11 p.m. Saturday, responding to his criticisms on Twitter, “from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got.”
Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a written statement Sunday that the agency is making improvements to its procedures, but that it must “balance our efficiencies with ensuring the health and safety of all American citizens through enhanced medical screening.”
“We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!” Trump said in a tweet.