Monday's updated total for coronavirus cases in Illinois: 5,057

Also during a press conference on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to temporarily convert part of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who don’t require intensive care.

The move is an effort to free up hospital beds for patients with severe COVID-19 cases as officials expect a surge in hospitalizations in the coming weeks based on data and trends seen in other large cities, Pritzker said.

During the conference, Pritzker again criticized the federal government for not fulfilling its promises of providing enough protective gear and tests. He mentioned that while Illinois received masks from the government in the latest shipment, they were not the masks he had asked for and which medical experts say protect health care workers on the front lines.

Pritzker asked Illinois businesses to donate any medical supplies to local health departments and asked citizens to continue efforts of helping each other, whether that is donating money to nonprofit organizations, sewing face masks or following social distancing guidelines.

President Donald Trump on Monday approved Illinois’ request for upfront federal funding for state National Guard members who have been activated to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.