LINCOLN — Check your sump pump and be alert if you live near a stream, river or flood-prone area. Forecasters are expecting a strong storm system to dump a month’s worth of precipitation on Central Illinois in a matter of days, starting Thursday.

A flood watch has been issued for a wide section of Central Illinois from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, including DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Coles and Moultrie counties.

Counties from southern Michigan through Missouri's border with Kansas are also listed.

But don’t put away your snow shovel: Accumulating snow is expected to follow the rain.

Chris Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, said all of Central Illinois, including Bloomington-Normal and Decatur, is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain from Thursday through Saturday.

“That’s more than we average for the entire month of January,” Miller said. “I would not be surprised if the area from McLean County eastward gets 3 to over 4 inches.”

The exact storm path is still uncertain and “as we see this develop, the heavy rainfall axis is creeping farther north,” he said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the center of the large storm system was expected to move just north of the Ohio Valley, with possible severe weather in southern Illinois.

“The main message we want to get out is the heavy rainfall. We don’t want people to get caught off guard,” said Miller, adding that flooding could occur along waterways and in low-lying areas. “A ton of moisture is coming up from the Gulf of Mexico.”

After the main part of the storm passes through on Saturday, cold air will move in, resulting in a brief period of mixed precipitation and sleet before changing to all snow, said Miller.

Temperatures in the mid 50s on Friday and wet ground from the rain will lessen the chance for a lot of snow accumulation because of the warm ground, he said.

Decatur is likely to get about an inch of snow, he said.

“This is an active weather pattern we’re going to have to keep an eye on,” said Miller.

Miller said the system will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.

“We could get another shot of rain on Tuesday,” he added.

